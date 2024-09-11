The agricultural trade show will host over 6,000 decision-makers from more than 180 countries.

150+ exhibitors will showcase innovations in horticulture, vertical farming, aquaculture, veterinary products, and sustainable agriculture.

Dubai, UAE : Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, AgraME, the Middle East's longest-running agriculture, animal, and aquaculture farming exhibition and conference, is set to host its largest edition yet. Taking place from 7–8 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event will focus on building a more resilient and sustainable agricultural ecosystem in the region.

Aligned with the UAE’s 2030 National Vision, which prioritises sustainable food production and the integration of modern technologies, AgraME aims to enhance local production and ensure food security. Co-located with AgroFarm Middle East, a global brand specialising in animal farming, the event fosters collaboration, enabling attendees to connect with the right professionals and network with a diverse range of buyers and partners under one roof.

The exhibition will feature a wide array of sectors, including Agriculture, Aquaculture, Horticulture/Vertical Farming, Livestock Health & Nutrition, and Veterinary Equipment & Supplies, ensuring comprehensive industry engagement. A key focus this year is advancements in animal healthcare, essential for sustainable agriculture and livestock welfare. With the growing demand for animal-based products across the Middle East and Africa, AgraME addresses the increasing need for advanced veterinary services in the expanding animal farming sector.

Alan Kelly, Commercial & Strategy Director at Informa Connect, stated: “As the UAE continues to make significant strides towards achieving its ambitious food security goals, Informa Connect, along with AgraME, is proud to be at the forefront of these advancements. By showcasing the latest innovations in agriculture, aquaculture, and animal health, we aim to work closely with the UAE government to support its vision of becoming a global leader in food security by 2051. This event serves as a critical platform for fostering collaboration, driving industry growth, and reinforcing our commitment to a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the region.”

For the first time, AgraME will host the Regenerative Agriculture Middle East Conference, bringing together visionary agricultural leaders and experts for in-depth discussions on advancing food security, ecosystem restoration, and sustainable practices. The event will open with an address by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, followed by key topics such as innovations in regenerative agriculture technology, strategies to combat desertification, and establishing global partnerships to drive future growth and resilience in the region.

Ahmed Khalil, Portfolio Director of AgraME, commented: “With two decades of experience organising leading agricultural events, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions to the Middle East. The 16th edition will spotlight pressing issues like food security, resilience, and regenerative practices, aligning with the UAE’s national strategy to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency. AgraME is not just an exhibition—it’s a platform for innovation, collaboration, and long-term partnerships that will help shape a resilient and sustainable agricultural future for the region.”

Balco Australia, a leader in the hay export industry, joins AgraME as a key sponsor. Established in 1990, Balco plays an active role in building a global agricultural supply chain that adds value for all stakeholders.

Rob Lawson, CEO of Balco Australia, remarked: "Balco Australia is excited to contribute to the agricultural advancements in the UAE. Our leadership in Australian hay exports, quality testing, nutritional analysis, and hay grading consistently raises the standards for oaten hay. The UAE market is a key focus for us, and we look forward to discussing its significance with our customers at AgraME. This event provides a valuable opportunity to engage with industry leaders and showcase our commitment to excellence."

AgraME 2024 is free for visitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with 150+ exhibitors, and those looking to upgrade their experience can attend Regenerative Agriculture Middle East, the co-located premium conference, by securing a Premium Delegate Pass for USD 699. This pass grants access to an international gathering of over 300 professionals, featuring 22+ dynamic discussions led by industry experts, with access to the exhibition floor and free seminars. Additionally, delegates will benefit from private meetings with VIPs and industry leaders and receive a one-year Streamly subscription for ongoing access to event recordings and valuable content.

AgraME 2024 is the ideal platform for both visitors and exhibitors to generate new business, increase brand exposure, and network with global brands. Don’t miss this opportunity to explore the latest technological developments set to revolutionise agriculture in the Middle East.

About AgraME:

AgraME is the Middle East's longest-running AgraTech exhibition and conference, attracting companies in the Crop Farming, Animal Farming and Health, Aquaculture, and AgraTech industries from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region and globally. The event provides an excellent opportunity to connect with key players, market the latest innovations, and inspire industry peers. AgraME is under the parent company Informa Connect and co-located with AgroFarm and zones dedicated to AquaME, and HortiME. For more information, please visit the website.

