CAPE TOWN, South Africa -- The upcoming African Mining Week - scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town - will feature a dedicated Junior Mining Forum that will connect emerging mining companies with investors, industry experts and potential partners.

The forum will showcase the role played by junior miners in driving the growth of the African extractive sector as African countries capitalize on the growing global demand for minerals to drive economic development.

Junior mining companies are driving innovation, discovering new deposits, bringing new projects online and creating opportunities for the growth of Africa’s mining sector.

In Tanzania, UK-listed Marula Mining began manganese production in March, 2025 and plans to start operations at its Kinusi copper project later this year. Australia’s Walkabout Resources is also ramping up output at the Lindi Jumbo Graphite Project in Tanzania, which boasts some of Africa’s highest-grade flake graphite ore reserves.

In Zimbabwe, Kavango Resources secured $5 million in April 2025 from local pension funds to support its Hillside Gold Project. Premier African Minerals continues to advance the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project, bolstering Zimbabwe’s status as a leading lithium producer.

Junior miners are also propelling Africa’s gold sector. In Guinea, Canadian firm Robex Resources is accelerating development of the Kiniero Gold Mine, targeting initial production by the end of 2025 with an expected annual output of 100,000 ounces. Allied Gold secured a $500 million investment from UAE-based Ambrosia to expand the Sadiola Gold Mine in Mali and develop the Kurmuk Gold Mine in Ethiopia. In Sierra Leone, FG Gold Limited is advancing the Baomahun Gold Mine - the country’s first large-scale commercial gold project - slated to become operational in 2025.

To expand on these activities, the forum will host high-level panel discussions addressing the regulatory and market-entry challenges faced by junior miners, offering them a valuable opportunity to engage directly with regulatory authorities and identify effective pathways toward integration into the mining sector.

Recognizing that limited access to investment remains a key barrier for junior mining companies, the event will also serve as a platform to facilitate strategic partnerships between these emerging players, global investors, and established industry leaders - unlocking new avenues to advance Africa’s vast mining potential.

As the continent’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders, African Mining Week enables junior miners to connect with technology providers, ensuring they are equipped with the tools needed to explore and develop Africa’s rich geological resources.

The forum will feature exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, providing a platform for regional and global emerging mining firms to connect with growing and lucrative investments opportunities across the African mining value chain.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.

