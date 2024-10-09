Dubai, UAE – Africa Datacenters & Cloud Days (ADCD), an active community dedicated to the growth of Africa’s digital infrastructure, is all set to host its flagship event in February 2025, bringing together global innovators, thought leaders, and industry professionals from Africa, Middle East and beyond. The two-day event, which will take place in the beautiful coastal city Hammamet, Tunisia, aims at nurturing collaboration and inspiring innovation in data centers, cloud hosting, and connectivity. With the rising demand for digital infrastructure in Africa, ADCD presents a golden opportunity for UAE-based stakeholders to engage with Africa’s digital ecosystem, driving transformation and sustainable growth.

Over the years, the UAE has become a hub for digital transformation and investment, making ADCD a critical platform for professionals looking to expand their reach into Africa’s exponential tech landscape. This flagship event features expert panels, insightful presentations, an enterprise fair, and exclusive networking opportunities designed to connect key players in public and private sectors. According to reports, Africa’s data center market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2022 to 2027 [1], demonstrating the potential for UAE-based firms to capitalize on emerging opportunities [2]. ADCD offers a direct pathway for businesses and innovators to engage in shaping Africa’s digital future, aligning with the UAE’s growing interests in green and scalable technology investments.

Zied Ouled Ali, founder of Africa Datacenters & Cloud Days (ADCD) and a prominent figure in Africa's digital infrastructure movement, believes that the collaboration between African nations and global players will be pivotal in addressing challenges around cloud infrastructure and data centers. "ADCD is not just an event; it’s an initiative and an active community behind it towards a stronger, more connected Africa. Together, we can create solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and transformative," said Zied.

For more information, and to register for the event, please visit ADCD - Africa Datacenters & Cloud Days.

Africa Datacenters & Cloud Days (ADCD) is a leading community dedicated to advancing collaboration in digital Infrastructure: data centers, cloud hosting, and connectivity across Africa. Designed to connect professionals from public, private, academic, and global sectors, ADCD focuses on fostering sustainable digital transformation, innovation, and growth within the continent’s rapidly evolving tech landscape. Spearheaded by Zied Ouled Ali, an industry pioneer in digital infrastructure and cloud computing, ADCD’s unique ecosystem is the place for stakeholders committed to shaping Africa’s digital future. Their flagship yearly event, taking place in Tunisia in February, brings together leaders and key players with two days of comprehensive sessions and powerful networking. With its combination of expert panels, presentations, enterprise fairs, and networking activities, ADCD offers a dynamic environment for meaningful dialogue and partnership building.

