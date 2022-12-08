Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), organized by ADNEC Group in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA, witnessed on its second day the signing of 13 deals and 8 Memos of Understanding between government and private agencies, with an overall value of AED 544 million.

The Exhibition, held until 8 December at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in conjunction with the 8th edition of Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, and in partnership with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, also witnessed the launch of many new products and innovations.

With the second day’s deals, the overall value of deals during the first and second days of ADIFE exceeded AED 1.85 billion across 44 deals.

On the second day, Abu Dhabi Police signed 3 deals; one with ADNEC Group’s Captial Hospitality valued at AED 3 million, one with Abu Dhabi Naitonal Hotels at AED 45 million, and one with Royal Horizon at AED 18 million.

ADAFSA also signed two deals with an overall value of AED 460 million.

ADNEC Group’s Capital Hospitality signed 9 deals with a total value of AED 18.3 million, divided as follows: one deal with Taiba valued at AED 2 million, one with Aramtec at AED 1.5 million, one with Elite Agro Holding at AED 800,000, one with Hutoof Trading & Distribution Co. at AED 1.5 million, one with Ittihad Food at AED 9 million, one with Ahmad Ali Co. at AED 1 million, one with Mirak at AED 2 million, and one with Lavazza at AED 500,000.

ADAFSA announced signing 3 MoUs out of the 8 signed during the second day of ADIFE, with the other MoUs including one between Abu Dhabi Chamber and Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID).

The Exhibition saw the award ceremony for the ADIFE Innovation Awards, a platform for showcasing the most innovative and distinguished products in the food and beverages sector, allowing visitors to keep up with new global trends, emphasizing the role of investing in innovation in outlining the future of the sector. Exhibitors can sign up for participating in the Awards, which are supervised by specialists and a panel of judges of sector veterans, providing the exhibitors with a special opportunity to showcase their new products to thousands of attendees.

The awards went to Ashmon Holistic for most innovative product in honey and palm date products, Novarozz for the most innovative product in the food and veverages category, Maison Samira Maatouk in the most innovative coffee product for their coffee capsules with their unique flavors that include chocolate with fruit, coffee with candy aroma, Swiss Water Decaf, and light & balanced.

-Ends-