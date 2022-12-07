Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group announced today that the value of deals and contracts signed during the 1st day of Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the UAE, on 6-8 December at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, has reached AED 1.31 billion.

The first day saw the signing of 31 deals, with ADNEC signing 4 deals valued at AED 1 billion with Sodexo Kelvin, Royal, Apex, and the National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCTH), while Abu Dhabi Airports signed a deal valued at AED 150 million with Francois Bourienne company for establishing the first plant for producing pharmaceuticals form camel milk.

Capital Hospitality, part of ADNEC groups, signed 6 deals valued at AED 41 million, while Abu Dhabi Health Services, Co. (SEHA) and Acura signed a deal valued at AED 17.99 million.

The National Corporation for Tourism & Hotels (NCTH) signed 10 deals valued at AED 35 million with a number of local and international companies, while Royal Catering signed 4 deals valued at AED 16 million, with Sodexo Kelvin signing 5 deals valued at AED 39 million with a number of companies.

The first day also saw the signing of 14 Memos of Understanding, including one between Silal and Capital Services, one between Silal and LuLu Hypermarket, and one between Silal and Ajman Markets Cooperative Society, in addition to a partnership agreement between Silal and Dana for sponsoring startups specializing in agricultural technologies. The Department of Municipalities and Transport also signed MoUs with Al Dahra Agricultural Company, Jenaan Investment, and Middle East Fodder Co L.L.C.

