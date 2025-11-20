New Delhi/Dubai: ADR ODR International has formally concluded the AOI/EICR International Dispute Resolution Week 2025, held from 10–14 November in Dubai. During the week, ADR ODR International and the DIFC Academy executed a landmark partnership agreement. The agreement was signed by Mr. Rahim Shamji, Global CEO of AOI, and Ms. Alya Al Zarouni, President of the DIFC Academy, marking a significant step in expanding global access to high-quality ADR education and training.

The Executive Negotiation & Conflict Management Skills Course was a central feature of the week, offering a rigorous and transformative training experience to more than twenty-two delegates from diverse jurisdictions.

Ms. Pavani Sibal, Head of AOI India, was present for the signing and affirmed her commitment to advancing ADR capacity building initiatives in India. She emphasized the development of a “golden bridge” modelled on Dubai’s success, in collaboration with leading institutions such as Jindal Global Law School and other premier law schools and universities. Discussions are ongoing to establish India as the Asian hub for ADR training and dispute-resolution innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Pavani Sibal said, "Never before has India’s landscape been more primed for collaboration with local universities, government panels, law firms, and bluechip multinationals working together to advance and uphold the true essence of alternative dispute resolution: resolving conflict with dignity, efficiency, and a commitment to preserving relationships even as we settle rights.”

She further added, “This shift marks a genuine opportunity for growth and transformative change in the practice of law in India. While we may still be in the early stages compared to some of our international counterparts, the momentum across the country is unmistakable steady, determined, and firmly moving full steam ahead."

The International Ad Hoc Negotiation Competition 2025 commenced with a briefing at the DIFC Innovation Centre, followed by rounds held across leading law firms including HFW, Dentons, M&Co Legal, and the Semi Finals at the Ismaili Centre, with the grand finals culminating in an unforgettable desert round. The competition brought together 24 teams and over 100 participants. India achieved outstanding success, securing among the top five positions through teams representing National Law School of India University (Mahek Jhaveri, Shreya Rajesh, Harshvardhan Ray) at number 2, Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, Visakhapatnam (Utkarsh Gupta, Sumangala Bhargava, Yash Vineesh Bhatia) at number 3 and West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences NUJS (Vaishali Bhatia, Varnika Khanna, Pratyaksh Jain) at number 4.

Building on this momentum, exploratory discussions are underway to bring this prestigious competition to India. Institutions including IMAANDAAR — the International Mooting Academy for Advocacy, Negotiation, and the Adjudication of Disputes, Arbitration & Resolution — and Jindal Global Law School, both envisioned as pioneers in global mooting, advocacy, negotiation, arbitration, and dispute resolution education, are engaged in evaluating future collaboration and hosting opportunities.

ADR ODR International reaffirms its commitment to strengthening global pathways for peaceful, structured, and culturally sensitive dispute resolution practices.

About AOI India: Operating within India’s rapidly evolving dispute resolution ecosystem, ADRODR aligns closely with national reforms promoting mediation, digital justice delivery, and time-bound arbitration. Drawing from India’s longstanding traditions of panchayat style consensus building and community led problem solving, our platform brings those familiar values into a modern, structured, and technology enabled framework. This blend of heritage and innovation positions AOI India under the leadership of Pavani Sibal as a trusted partner for resolving disputes across India’s diverse social and commercial landscape.

About ADRODR International: ADRODR stands as a global leader in innovative dispute resolution solutions, blending the timeless principles of negotiation, mediation, and arbitration with cutting-edge digital platforms. Rooted in a tradition that values fairness, dignity, and the art of peaceful settlement, we help individuals, businesses, and institutions navigate conflicts with clarity and confidence. Our international network of neutrals, supported by advanced online dispute resolution technology, ensures that parties can resolve matters swiftly, securely, and cost-effectively no matter where they are in the world. With a future-ready outlook and a deep respect for how justice has always been pursued, ADRODR proudly champions a more accessible, efficient, and harmonious way to resolve disputes across borders.