Abu Dhabi: ADNEC Group and the Ministry of Defence today announced their strategic partnership to organise the 12th edition of the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference (DIACC) in 2025. The conference, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, will take place 16 November 2025, a day prior to the Dubai Airshow.

The signing of the strategic partnership agreement was attended by His Excellency Major General Pilot Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, and His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, in the presence of senior leaders and officials.

His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak Saeed bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support and Defence Industries at the Ministry of Defence, said: “Since its inception in 2003, the Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference has established itself as the world’s largest and most prestigious forum for air power. It brings together global air force leaders and decision-makers to exchange insights on the future of aerial warfare, emerging technologies, and strategic defence initiatives.”

Al Jabri expressed confidence that the strategic partnership with ADNEC Group would enhance the competitiveness of this event and its ability to attract air force leaders, decision-makers and specialists from around the world. He emphasised the concerted efforts of national institutions across both the public and private sectors to ensure the success of this significant event, in line with the UAE’s prestigious regional and global standing.

His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The signing of this agreement aligns with ADNEC Group’s strategy to support all specialised national events that contribute to the advancement of the defence industries sector in the UAE. It reinforces dialogue, knowledge exchange, and the transfer and localisation of advanced expertise, reaffirming the country’s position as a leading hub for exhibitions and conferences, as well as a centre for creativity, innovation, and development in these vital sectors.”

He added: “We are proud of the trust placed in us by our partners at the Ministry of Defence. Our teams, led by highly skilled Emirati professionals, are committed to working together to exceed the expectations of all participants, ensuring the event meets the highest global standards in the sector.”

The Dubai International Air Chiefs’ Conference is the largest global gathering of air force leaders, welcoming representatives from over 70 countries. The event provides a unique opportunity for regional and international air force and air defence decision-makers to discuss the latest developments in strategies, tactics and technologies.