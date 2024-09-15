The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organized various family and community activities to coincide with Gulf Family Day on September 14 of each year, bearing the slogan " Family is the Treasure of a Nation", aiming to enhance the role of the family as a fundamental element in building the Gulf society and the future generations.

The Department's participation in celebrating this occasion, which focuses on the role and importance of the family in Gulf society, aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department, emphasizing the importance of providing a supportive environment for families and strengthening family cohesion in society. This contributes to preparing future generations capable of advancing their communities and confronting rapid social and economic changes.

Furthermore, the events organized by the Department at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the participation of its employees, their families, and students from several schools, included a workshop corner that featured a program of interactive workshops aimed at strengthening the relationship between parents and their children, supporting family cohesion, and achieving sustainable communication within the family. In addition, there was a corner for family consultations, where consultations are provided by family counselors at the Department.

The events included a family health corner which highlights the support of healthy lifestyles for families and promoting preventive healthcare, in addition to interactive competitions for families and children focusing on children's rights and their significance, as well as an informative lecture titled "Family Protection against Contemporary Challenges”.

It is worth noting that the Department focuses its efforts on preserving the stability of families, by providing supportive resources to strengthen them and enhance their role and status in society, as well as promoting their advancement. The Department has implemented a number of leading initiatives supportive of families, including expanding the establishment of specialized family courts and prosecutor's offices to expedite the resolution of family disputes. Additionally, it has organized a series of lectures and workshops on various family topics in order to solidify the foundations of family development and overcome the challenges they face, while preserving their entity and ensuring that children have stable lives free from conflicts, thereby pushing forward the progress of family development.