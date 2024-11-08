Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2024 has successfully concluded at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, attracting a record-breaking number of visitors and exhibitors from around the world. This year’s event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to drive dialogue and action around the future of energy, sustainability, and technological advancements.

Hosted by ADNOC and organised by dmg events under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy,’ this year’s ADIPEC marked a pivotal moment in energy leadership and gathered a record-breaking 205,139 participants from 172 countries. The ADNEC Group and its specialised business clusters played a vital role in supporting this global exhibition, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a premier business and industry hub.

The ADNEC Centre provided an exceptional venue for this global gathering, supported by ADNEC Group’s world-class facilities and services, further cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading hub for international business and industry.

With ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi’s expansive 153,000-square-metre venue – encompassing indoor, outdoor, and marina spaces – ADIPEC 2024 benefited from a versatile and world-class setting. ADNEC Group’s dedicated operations team facilitated seamless event logistics, ensuring an exceptional experience for all participants. The centre maintained the highest standards in health, safety, and security throughout the four-day event, backed by well-coordinated parking, traffic management, and on-site medical and security services. With the extremely large number of participants at this edition, the venues operation team provided traffic management to the surrounding area as well as pick up and drop off services, ensuring easy access to the venue.

Capital 360 Event Experiences enhanced the attendee journey through premier event production and engaging venue branding across ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing the event to life and spotlighting its unique global atmosphere. Capital 360 also provided high-quality stand builds for exhibitors such as AiQ, NNPC, MITSUI, TAQA, AD PORTS and SAFEEN, tailored to elevate each brand’s presence. Rigging and telecom services met industry-leading standards for safety and performance, ensuring an exceptional and memorable experience.

Throughout ADIPEC 2024, ADNEC Group’s nearby hotels operated at full capacity, accommodating a significant influx of international visitors and exhibitors. This surge in occupancy not only highlighted Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a global events destination but also provided a substantial boost to the local economy. The high demand for accommodations drove increased activity across hospitality services, including dining, retail, and entertainment. Additionally, the event stimulated growth in transportation sectors, with elevated use of taxis, public transit, and airport services. Together, these factors underscored the positive economic impact of ADIPEC on local businesses, showcasing the broader benefits of hosting world-class events in Abu Dhabi.

Capital Catering enriched the ADIPEC experience through exceptional dining options. With award-winning chefs, Capital Catering introduced attendees to a diverse culinary array, including an authentic Emirati Food Village and The Good Life Café, catering to varied tastes and dietary preferences. This commitment to high-quality hospitality elevated the event, adding a distinctive touch for both regional and international guests.

Through the expertise of its business clusters, ADNEC Group delivered a world-class ADIPEC 2024, showcasing Abu Dhabi’s capability to host large-scale international events and supporting the energy sector’s vision for a sustainable future.