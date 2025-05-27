Commercial Vehicles Zone features Toyota, Petromin – Foton, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and Bin-Shihnon, showcasing fleet solutions

SADR Logistics Services presents pallet and container shuttles executing high-speed, WMS-integrated goods movement, sorting and dense storage automation at Demo Hub

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo opens today in Riyadh under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services. Taking place at Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center until 29 May, the event showcases more than 3,500 products, solutions, systems and services to improve supply chain efficiency across warehousing, transport and logistics.

As the industry gathers in Riyadh to source for the upcoming and ongoing mega projects and connect for three days of business-making and knowledge sharing, attendees can look forward to a robust line-up of content, engagement and innovation.

Opening ceremony by Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services

The exhibition opens with a formal inauguration by the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, graced by H.E. Vice Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Dr. Rumaih Bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih.

Government entities exhibit

A strong line-up of government entities participating under the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services include Saudi Arabia Railways, Roads General Authority, General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Post SPL, Transport General Authority and Saudi Ports Authority.

Over 400 local and international exhibitors

The exhibition features exhibitors from over 25 countries. Some of the top exhibiting brands include Swisslog, a global leader in intralogistics, warehouse automation and material handling; El-Ajou, a Saudi enterprise delivering integrated digital solutions and workspace services that enhance operational efficiency; SAL Logistics, a leading logistics and supply chain services provider in the Kingdom; and Savoye, a technology solutions provider in logistics and warehousing, among others.

Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit

An invite-only gathering taking place on 27 May from 4:30-9:00pm, Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Summit will he headlines by more than 40 influential voices shaping the future of warehousing and logistics in the Kingdom. The CPD-accredited programme will explore key themes including AI integration, infrastructure transformation, ESG and future workforce development, all aligned with Vision 2030. Focused on strategy, collaboration and long-term value creation, the summit offers critical insight into the sector’s next phase of growth.

Hala (هلا) Chats

Taking place across two days (28 – 29 May), Hala (هلا) Chats presents fast-paced sessions tackling operational challenges through case studies, panels and success stories from Saudi Arabia’s logistics and warehousing ecosystem. With contributions from industry leaders at Swisslog Middle East, Smartlog MEA, Dematic, Kaden, Shipsy and more, the programme offers visitors an opportunity to gain practical insights and learn how leading organizations are responding to real-world demands.

Fleet solutions in focus at Commercial Vehicles Zone

Showcasing Saudi Arabia’s $6.7 billion commercial vehicle market, Commercial Vehicles Zone highlights manufacturers, fleet solutions, electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies and more (Source: USSBC). Brands such as Toyota, Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, Bin-Shihon and Petromin – Foton headline the exhibition aligned with Vision 2030.

Demo Hub brings shuttle automation to life

Sponsored by SADR Logistics Services, Demo Hub features a live, intelligent shuttle system that handles real-time pallet and container movement with seamless integration into warehouse control and management systems, using RFID and barcode scanning. The setup includes high-density pallet shuttles and container shuttles for fast goods-to-person picking, offering a first-hand view of warehouse automation.

Pack n Stack Challenge

Powered by Rfufco, Pack n Stack Challenge promotes visitors to test their speed, precision and stacking skills in a fast-paced logistics simulation. Held on 28–29 May at 5–6pm and 7–8pm, with daily winners announced at 9pm, the challenge offers SAR500 gift vouchers to top performers.

“As industry demand accelerates, we’re proud to welcome industry professionals to Saudi Warehousing & Logistics Expo for three insightful days of networking, knowledge sharing and sourcing here at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center,” said Muhammed Kazi, Senior Vice President – Construction, dmg events.

Visitor registration for the free-to-attend event remains open at www.saudilogisticsexpo.com. Entry is restricted to visitors aged 18 and above.

