Abu Dhabi: Lulu Retail Company has been selected for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS), following the latest review by FTSE Russell.

The inclusion is expected to be from 23 June 2025 and is subject to any revisions by FTSE until 6 June, according to a press release.

Lulu will be added to FTSE Mid Cap, FTSE All-World, FTSE All-Cap, and FTSE Total-Cap indices, key benchmarks for global institutional investors.

This will boost the company’s position and broaden engagement with international investors.

Lulu’s addition to the FTSE GEIS follows its initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter (Q4) in 2024, which attracted strong demand from local, regional and international investors.

Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu, commented: “Our inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series is a landmark achievement and underscores the strength of our retail model, operational scale, and the trust investors have placed in our vision.”

Rupawala stated: “It enhances our visibility on the global stage and opens new avenues for engagement with long-term international capital.”

“As we continue to grow, our priority remains driving operational excellence, deepening customer loyalty, and unlocking new opportunities across our markets,” he added.

Last April, the Endowment and Minors Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai) partnered with Lulu Retail to establish new hypermarkets and supermarkets across Dubai.

