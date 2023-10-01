Abu Dhabi, UAE: Italy stands as the European Union's second-largest manufacturer and ranks eighth globally in terms of exports. Notably, the demand for Italian oil and gas technologies in the United Arab Emirates is on the rise, with imports exceeding €158 million in 2022, reflecting a substantial 10.5% increase. Impressively, during the first half of 2023 alone, this value has already surged past €87 million, reaffirming Italy's position as the second-largest global supplier in this thriving market.

This robust Italian presence in the sector will be unmistakably showcased at the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC 2022), where Italy will be represented by a formidable contingent of 115 exhibitors. Spearheaded by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and bolstered by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the official Pavilion will spotlight the capabilities of 28 leading Italian companies in the field, further underscoring Italy's prowess in the global oil and gas arena.

The official Pavilion, playing host to 28 prominent companies, is meticulously organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) with steadfast support from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Within the ADNEC Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Italian ingenuity takes center stage, showcasing an impressive array of offerings. This includes cutting-edge products such as oil-insulated electrical transformers, steam turbine generators, subsea equipment, as well as an array of devices and services for tank remote control, energy management, fleet monitoring, high-quality valves, and electric submersible pumps.

At ADIPEC 2023, Italian exhibitors shine as beacons of technological leadership, actively shaping the path forward in an ever-evolving energy landscape. Italy's unwavering commitment to sustainability remains at the heart of its energy industry, propelling innovation and fostering international collaboration.

Italy's distinguished position as a manufacturing powerhouse and a top-tier global exporter further underscores its dedication to sustainability and groundbreaking innovation. Italian companies are at the forefront of seizing new energy opportunities, with a resolute focus on environmentally responsible practices, navigating the evolving global energy terrain.

ADIPEC 2023 serves as a significant platform for these industry leaders to showcase their technological prowess, especially in the nation hosting COP 28, and to drive meaningful positive change within the energy sector.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: "I am delighted to introduce Italy’s participation in ADIPEC 2023 with an impressive delegation of companies. As we approach COP28, Italian companies are ready to contribute with cutting-edge technology and world-class expertise to the challenge of energy security, both in the UAE and worldwide. Italian companies lead the way in decarbonizing energy production, increasing efficiency, and reducing emissions."

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE highlighted "The enduring strength of the Italy-UAE trade relationship in the oil and gas industry, emphasizing the potential for enhanced bilateral cooperation in the coming decades, is evident. Italy's substantial allocation of approximately 3.6 billion Euros from the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan to bolster power generation supply chains underscores its commitment to driving innovation in the energy sector. Recognizing the pivotal role of gas in managing the energy transition, Italy's investments in research and development, focusing on renewable energies, hydrogen adoption, and a zero-emission future, are poised to maintain the country's leadership across multiple energy sectors. Sustainability stands as a paramount agenda item for Italy and its companies, with a resounding commitment echoed by all exhibitors at ADIPEC 2023 under the motto 'Sustainability is Sustainab-ITALY,' especially this year in the country that will host COP 28."

"The Italian Association of Mechatronic Technologies and Components for Fluid Power, Power Transmission, Smart Automation, and Control of Industrial Products and Processes, is proud to represent and promote Italian companies at ADIPEC 2023. This event presents a remarkable opportunity for Italian firms to forge new commercial relationships and showcase their cutting-edge products and technologies, thereby championing the 'Made in Italy' brand, even in this critical industrial sector." Marco Ferrara, Managing Director, FEDERTEC.

Bruno Fierro, Vice Presidente ANIMA, "ANIMA Confindustria is a longstanding partner of the Italian Trade Agency at ADIPEC, a pivotal gathering for the Italian Oil and Gas industry supply chain. Over the years, the Abu Dhabi event has consistently affirmed its global significance in the Oil & Gas and Energy Transition sectors, serving as a crucial platform to showcase innovations and 'Made in Italy' solutions to address the energy transition challenge. We stand here today, just as we did yesterday, and we are committed to being here tomorrow."

Mariarosaria Fragasso, Head of International Affairs ANIE Federazione, the Italian Federation representing the Electrical Engineering and Electronic Industry, declared: “"The UAE holds a strategic position as an economic partner for Italy's Oil & Gas supply chain. In recent years, trade between Italy and the United Arab Emirates has exhibited consistent growth. In 2022, exports of electrical engineering and electronic technologies from ANIE's member companies surpassed 400 million euros. ADIPEC serves as a pivotal platform for Italian firms, offering opportunities to strengthen existing business ties and venture into new markets. As environmental consciousness continues to rise, investments are gravitating toward renewable energy and more sustainable technologies, even within the Oil & Gas sector. In the context of the impending energy transition that will steer economic growth in the years ahead, ADIPEC emerges as a significant forum for discussions on cutting-edge technologies that can contribute to building a greener and more sustainable future for energy".

"The Italian pavilion at ADIPEC 2022 is the result of a synergistic collaboration between the Italian Trade Agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and esteemed industry associations. This collective effort is underpinned by strategic partnerships with leading organizations such as ANIE (National Federation of Electrotechnical and Electronic Companies), ANIMA (Federation of Italian Associations of Mechanical and Engineering Industries), and FEDERTEC (Italian Association of Mechatronic Technologies and Components for Fluid Power, Power Transmission, Smart Automation, and Control of Industrial Products and Processes)."

The Italian Pavilion is located in Hall 1 Stand no. 1160 at ADIPEC and the Italian companies who are at the pavilion this week are as follows:

AUSONIA SRL CEMP COIMEC COIBENTAZIONI TERMOACUSTICHE SPA CVB VALVES SRL DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL DONADONSDD SRL EFFIND SRL ERRE SRL EUROCONTROLLI SRL FORNOVO GAS SPA FULGOSI SRL GBA SRL ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION INTEGRA NUOVE TECNOLOGIE SRL ISEF SRL ITE SRL LA MECCANICA PADANA S.R.L. LA MECCANICA PADANA SYSTEMS S.R.L. 3V TECH SPA PETROL INSTRUMENTS SRL RIGANTI SPA RINA CONSULTING SPA RONCONI SPA SHITEK TECHNOLOGY SRL SKEM@ SRL SPECIAL STEEL STOCK C.S.C SPA UNIPERSONALE SPINA GROUP SRL VLAB SRL ZUCCHETTI SRL

