Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) will host the second edition of DRIFTx, the emirate’s leading international exhibition showcasing the next generation of smart and autonomous mobility solutions, from 10 to 12 November 2025. Held as part of the inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week (ADAW) organised by the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), DRIFTx will showcase cutting-edge technologies across air, land, sea and robotics, convening global innovators, investors, regulators and policymakers to explore the future of mobility.

Building on the success of last year’s edition, which welcomed more than 8,000 visitors from over 65 countries and concluded with the signing of 12 strategic agreements, the second edition of DRIFTx returns with an expanded format. Over the course of three days, Yas Marina Circuit will showcase autonomous air taxis, self-driving vehicles, maritime vessels and robotic systems operating under real-world conditions. This year’s edition also marks an expanded focus on robotics, reflecting the field’s growing role in logistics, advanced manufacturing and urban services. By integrating robotics with mobility solutions across air, land and sea, DRIFTx reflects Abu Dhabi’s integrated approach to technological advancement, which connects mobility innovation with broader industrial transformation.

H.E. Badr Al Olama, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said: “As the flagship event of Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, DRIFTx demonstrates the strength of Abu Dhabi’s dynamic ecosystem, where regulation, capital and innovation merge seamlessly to accelerate progress. By bringing together the most innovative players in mobility with regulators, investors and the public, Abu Dhabi is shaping the future of transport across air, land and sea.”

More than an exhibition, DRIFTx is designed to be a platform for commercial acceleration, enabling prototypes and pilots to progress by enabling direct collaboration with investors, regulators and industry stakeholders.

Investors at DRIFTx will be presented with the opportunity to engage with commercially viable, scalable technologies, supported by a clear governmental commitment to long-term economic transformation. Visitors, meanwhile, will discover how autonomous systems are advancing safety, reducing risk, and improving efficiency, laying the foundation for long-term societal acceptance and trust.

For international mobility companies, the exhibition offers not only a showcase for their technologies, but a tangible entry point into Abu Dhabi, which provides seamless access to high-growth markets across the GCC, Africa, South Asia and beyond. Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for international expansion is further reinforced by the UAE’s extensive global network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs), which unlock preferential market access to over 2.5 billion consumers worldwide.

DRIFTx is the flagship event of the Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) cluster, Abu Dhabi’s multi-modal hub for the development of smart and autonomous mobility technologies across air, land, sea and robotics. As a key element of the SAVI cluster, the exhibition plays a pivotal role within ADIO’s broader cluster strategy, which aims to attract market-leading companies, develop advanced industries and generate high-value, knowledge-based jobs across priority sectors. The SAVI cluster is projected to contribute AED 44 billion to Abu Dhabi’s GDP and create more than 35,000 jobs. For more information visit: https://event.driftx.abudhabi/,

