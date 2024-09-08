Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) has soared into the record books, achieving a Guinness World Record for crafting the largest falcon hood ever created, with Guinness World Records officials measuring the impressive hood at 1.95 metres. To achieve the record, the falcon hood needed to be at least 1.65 meters in diameter, with this hood not only meeting but exceeded those requirements.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, this extraordinary achievement at ADIHEX was made possible through a collaboration between the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority and ADNEC Group, underscoring the event’s dedication to preserving and showcasing Emirati culture and heritage on the global stage.

H.E. Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, affirmed that this achievement reflects the fruitful partnership between the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and ADNEC Group. It goes beyond simply setting a record; it is a culmination of our national efforts to preserve the Emirati falconry heritage, which is an integral part of our national identity, and to ensure it is passed on to future generations. We are proud to add another accomplishment to the list of achievements of the United Arab Emirates and highlight Abu Dhabi’s pioneering efforts in preserving Emirati heritage.

He added that all the technical and traditional aspects that distinguish the Emirati falcon hood were considered in its design. The falcon hood is a vital tool in training falcons for hunting, and it has met all the criteria used in the evaluation. This achievement also contributes to promoting the authentic heritage of the UAE.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: "We are honoured to have achieved this Guinness World Record at ADIHEX, a testament to our commitment to celebrating and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the UAE. This record reflects not only our pride in Emirati traditions but also our dedication to showcasing them on a global platform. By setting this record, we hope to inspire future generations to appreciate and continue the legacy of falconry, a practice that has shaped our history and continues to define our identity today."

The falcon hood, an essential tool in the practice of falconry for centuries, dates back to ancient civilizations in the Middle East. Its primary purpose is to shield the falcon’s vision, keeping it calm and preventing it from reacting to its surroundings. The record-setting falcon hood was crafted using traditional Emirati techniques and materials, specifically using camel skin and made locally with Emirati hands.

ADIHEX continues to be a beacon for cultural preservation and innovation, drawing global attention to Abu Dhabi's rich traditions and heritage.