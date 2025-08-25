Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), the largest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, has named the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) as its Knowledge Partner for the 22nd edition. The exhibition will take place from August 30 to September 7, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The exhibition is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon holding company, in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club. ADIHEX is one of the largest and most significant exhibitions specialising in hunting, equestrianism, and marine sports, dedicated to celebrating Emirati culture and heritage in the fields of falconry, hunting, equestrianism, fishing, and outdoor sports.

As a knowledge partner, the centre will display a collection of printed and visual materials that highlight the importance of hunting and equestrianism in the vision of the UAE leadership, drawing on intellectual summaries from the Emirates Leadership Encyclopaedia.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the centre, emphasised the participation reflects the centre’s mission to promote intellectual and cultural awareness, and is part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and showcase the national heritage of the UAE leadership. He highlighted that the main focus of the centre’s participation is the presentation of the Emirates Leadership Encyclopaedia Al Ittihad, launched in January 2024. It is aimed at gathering, documenting, and preserving the legacy of the UAE leadership, as well as its journey and achievements. The encyclopaedia consolidates this heritage into a single platform, built on trusted scientific references and sources. It is unique in its continuous and evolving nature – by regularly monitoring and updating it captures the past, present, and future of the intellectual heritage of the UAE leadership. In doing so, it serves as a reliable reference for researchers, scholars, and all those interested in the inspiring heritage of wise leadership.

His Excellency added that since the establishment of the Union on December 2, 1971, the wise leadership of the UAE has given special attention to heritage sports such as hunting and equestrianism, as well as to events preserving national identity. This focus reflects the authentic values and noble traditions deeply embedded in Emirati society and history.

He also pointed out that the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, placed special importance on historical heritage, seeing it as a pillar in strengthening national identity and safeguarding cultural uniqueness. Likewise, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, emphasised the leadership’s continued commitment to preserving the arts of falconry, hunting, and equestrianism as integral parts of the nation’s rich heritage and legacy passed down through generations. He stressed that these traditions must be preserved and passed on to new generations to maintain their connection to history and heritage.

Humaid Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We welcome the participation of the ECSSR as a knowledge partner at ADIHEX. This valuable addition enriches the intellectual and cultural content of the event and elevates its status as an integrated platform combining heritage, knowledge, and innovation. This partnership marks an important step towards enhancing the exhibition’s knowledge dimension, benefiting exhibitors, participants, and visitors. It provides research insights and specialised lectures that raise awareness of heritage and environmental issues related to hunting and equestrianism.

“As the organising body, ADNEC Group has created an ideal environment for the ECSSR to present its intellectual contributions within an interactive and professional atmosphere. This reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive experience that meets audience expectations and promotes Abu Dhabi’s status as a global centre for hosting leading cultural and heritage events.”

Exhibition participants and visitors will have a unique opportunity to join seminars and discussions led by experts and specialists, highlighting the importance of sustainable hunting practices in the modern environment. The events offer participants the chance to learn about the UAE’s commitment and efforts to preserve local wildlife and endangered species. They also showcase the latest innovations and projects aimed at promoting sustainability, highlighting the pivotal role of the UAE’s traditional practices in establishing the concept of sustainable hunting.

For ticket details and attendance options for this exceptional event, please visit the ADIHEX official website.