Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) is not just a celebration of Emirati culture and heritage but also a gateway to the world of tourism and safari adventures. This year, ADIHEX is proud to showcase a diverse range of exhibitors that invite visitors to explore some of the most breathtaking destinations and wildlife experiences globally, while also promoting sustainable tourism practices.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, ADIHEX will continue until 8 September.

Tourism 365, the tourism arm of ADNEC Group, is at the forefront of this exciting adventure offering, presenting unique and exclusive tourism packages designed to captivate nature lovers, thrill-seekers, and cultural enthusiasts alike with special offers available to Zanzibar, Kenya and Maldives throughout the exhibition. With a commitment to sustainable tourism, Tourism 365 connects visitors with some of the most sought-after destinations, from the serene landscapes

As new exhibitors at ADIHEX, the Fujairah Adventures Center and Sharjah Safari are set to captivate audiences with their unique offerings. The Fujairah Adventures Center, nestled in the mountains of the UAE, provides a gateway to adrenaline-pumping activities such as mountain biking, rock climbing, and guided hikes, allowing visitors to explore the rugged beauty of the region. Sharjah Safari, on the other hand, brings the experience of an African safari to the UAE, offering visitors the chance to encounter rare and exotic wildlife up close, all while promoting the importance of conservation and sustainable wildlife management.

ADIHEX also welcomes new international exhibitors, including the National Center for Wildlife (KSA), which highlights Saudi Arabia’s growing emphasis on wildlife conservation and sustainable eco-tourism. Through its interactive exhibits, visitors can learn about Saudi Arabia's rich biodiversity, efforts to protect endangered species, and opportunities to experience the kingdom's unique landscapes.

From the African continent, African Frontier Safaris from South Africa and the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) are new exhibitors at ADIHEX. African Frontier Safaris offers curated wildlife expeditions that provide a close-up look at Africa’s famed “Big Five” and lesser known but equally fascinating species. Their tours emphasize responsible travel, supporting local communities and conservation initiatives. Meanwhile, TAWA showcases Tanzania’s vast wilderness areas, including the renowned Serengeti and Ngorongoro Crater, providing a chance to witness the world’s greatest wildlife migration while promoting sustainable tourism practices that help preserve these magnificent ecosystems for future generations.

Join us at ADIHEX to explore a world of adventure and discover the incredible opportunities that await. Whether you are looking for a local escape or an international wildlife experience, ADIHEX is your gateway to unique tourism and safari adventures.