Exhibition theme of “Embracing the Past, Honouring the Future” reflects focus on preservation of the UAE's heritage through innovation while reinforcing participants' appreciation of the past and the natural world

Arts and Crafts and cultural features reflect proud local traditions

Abu Dhabi: This year’s Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2024 will showcase unique local Arts and Crafts as part of the exhibition’s aim of preserving the UAE’s heritage through innovation while appreciating the past and natural world.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX combines Emirati cultural traditions and heritage with innovative, forward-looking features that open new business opportunities, engage Emiratis of all ages, and showcase adventure and outdoor lifestyles.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club with ADNEC Group as a strategic partner this world-leading exhibition with over two decades’ heritage runs from 31 August to 8 September 2024 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Whether they are hunting and equestrian enthusiasts or looking to immerse themselves in the region’s cultural heritage, visitors to ADIHEX can explore cultural exhibitions, breathtaking traditional performances, and live historical displays that celebrate the rich heritage of the region.

Visitors with an interest in Arts and Crafts can also join the ADIHEX Knowledge Hub for live demonstrations and workshops with leading experts covering a range of fascinating culture and environment-related subjects including falconry, equestrianism, desert physiognomy, maritime exploration, desert survival skills, the natural environment, and Emirati handicrafts. Each day of the exhibition will also feature entertainment from poetry recitals given by renowned and upcoming poets covering falconry, hunting, equestrianism, culture and heritage.

As the largest event of its kind in the MENA region, ADIHEX will also feature the latest technologies, innovations, and trends across 11 distinct sectors including equestrian and falconry, hunting and shooting, cultural heritage and preservation, RVs and motorhomes, tourism and safari, marine sports along with many more sporting and outdoor activities.

Tickets are now available online for those wishing to attend the largest edition so far since this prestigious exhibition was launched more than twenty years’ ago. To obtain tickets, visitors should visit the ADIHEX website and select from the range of packages listed.