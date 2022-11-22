Abu Dhabi, UAE: A large number of local and international pavilions and exhibitors will be participating in the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE) which will be held from 6 to 8 December 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The exhibition is organised by ADNEC Group in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and is expected to witness wide-scale local and international participation by major companies specialising in the food, beverage and hospitality sectors, in addition to many experts, specialists, and decision-makers.

ADIFE will see country pavilions from Turkey, India, Brazil, Iran, Morocco, South Africa, Bulgaria, Canada, Poland, Italy, Thailand, Belarus, Lebanon and New Zealand.

The event will also see participation from exhibitors from Estonia, Turkmenistan, Lithuania, Latvia, Georgia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Moldova and Azerbaijan.

Exhibitors at the UAE Pavilion include a number of government and semi-government entities related to the food, beverage, hospitality and logistics sector including the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Abu Dhabi Ports, Emirates Food Industries Group, Elite Argo, Sharjah Chamber and Jarrah Honey.

Aria Grap Part will be exhibiting as part of the Iranian Pavilion, World Connect Holding Pty Ltd will be exhibiting as part of the South African Pavilion, Simpexo Turkey will be exhibiting as part of the Turkish Pavilion, the Indian Chamber of Commerce will be participating as part of the Indian Pavilion, the Embassy of Brazil – Abu Dhabi will be participating as part of the Brazilian Pavilion, ADA Morocco as part of the Moroccan Pavilion, Malaysian Agriculture.

Saeed Al Mansoori, executive director at Capital Events a subsidiary of ADNEC, said, "We are looking forward to the first edition of the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition that will aim to provide the ideal platform for establishing partnerships and gaining valuable insights into the sector’s latest technologies and knowledge on a regional and global scale.”

“Hosting and organising this important event comes as part of ADNEC’s wider strategy to support the sustainable continuity of Abu Dhabi’s business tourism sector. It is a key event that provides a direct platform for international companies producing and manufacturers of food, beverages and food equipment, to display their latest products and to partner with Emirati companies working in the same field. We are pleased to see so many exhibitors from difference countries which will allow participants to discover new and innovative investment opportunities in the food and agricultural industries, ensuring food security,” he added.

"We are delighted to participate as a strategic partner in ADIFE, which is expected to provide a strong boost to the food , beverage and hospitality sector not only for the UAE but for various countries in the Gulf region and the Middle East, Badr Al Shehhi, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) Spokesperson said.

The growing needs of the population contribute to supporting the food security system and enhancing Abu Dhabi's capabilities to achieve global leadership in food security, he added.

Al Shehhi also explained that the exhibition represents an important opportunity for companies in food industries, as it provides a platform to display the latest in the field of food industries globally, and it is also an opportunity for manufacturers to meet with traders and provide a suitable environment for those wishing to invest in food activities and conclude local and international trade deals.

The Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is expected to witness the signing of many contracts, deals and partnership between a wide range of government agencies and private sector establishments, in addition to a series of meetings between buyers and providers in the various supply chains.

The event will also feature a wide range of activities and features that will shed light on the most important and vital topics related to food production, as well as various hospitality and food services up to a number of workshops and world championships related to this field.

Main sponsors for the event are Al Dahra Agricultural Company as the Gold Sponsor, Royal Horizon as Silver Sponsor, Lulu as Supermarket Sponsor, AAAID as Investment Partner and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce as Host Sponsor.

