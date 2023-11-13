Abu Dhabi : The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2023, the premier maritime event in the capital of the United Arab Emirates and largest boat show in the region, concluded successfully on November 12 with another fantastic turnout. Organized at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Marina Hall by Capital Events, a subsidiary of the ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism , this year's event marked a significant milestone in the marine industry's continuous growth and innovation.

ADIBS 2023 witnessed a tremendous attendance with 35,000 visitors over the four-day show compared to the 10,000 in the previous edition, representing a 250% increase and reaffirming its position as a global hub for maritime enthusiasts, industry professionals, and luxury lifestyle seekers.

This year the show saw phenomenal growth in both size and exhibitors, with 65,000 square meters of exhibitor space allocated this year, representing a 55% increase to the previous year. The show featured 137 exhibitors, including some of the world's most prestigious boat manufacturers and marine equipment suppliers, with 15 new launches taking place, 13 from regional brands representing growth the Middle Eastern maritime industry. This year's show was marked by the unveiling of several new luxury yachts and innovative marine technologies, showcasing the latest trends in naval design and sustainability.

The Waterfront and Marina were filled with yachts and boats of all sizes, with 53 out on the water for visitors to spectate and tour some of the leading boats on the market. Throughout ADIBS 2023, 1,230 visitors took the opportunity to get out on the water on a range of boats as part of the Navigation Hub initiative. Key highlights included the launch of San Lorenzo SX88 Super Yacht by Dubai based yacht consultant Behnemar a groundbreaking yacht incorporating advanced eco-friendly features, and Sunreef 80 Power Eco Yacht, setting new standards in maritime excellence.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADNEC Group, said: "As we reflect on the tremendous success of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023, I would like to thank H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region for his leadership, support, and personal visit to ADIBS 2023 that enhanced the atmosphere of show. It is evident that our commitment to excellence and innovation continues to elevate this event to new heights, where we not only showcased the latest advancements in the maritime industry but also fostered an environment of meaningful connections and business growth. We are immensely proud to have hosted an event that not only reflects the dynamism of the marine industry but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a leading maritime hub and creating a new success story in the industry. The ADNEC Group extends our heartfelt thanks to our sponsors, exhibitors, visitors, and partners, especially the Department of Culture and Tourism for all their efforts, making this year’s event a record-breaking resounding success."

Darren Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Events, said: "The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2023 has been a remarkable event that has once again set the standard for maritime excellence on a global stage. This event not only showcased the latest advancements in boating and marine technology but also provided a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business growth. It's a testament to ADIBS's role in driving the future of the maritime industry. The attendance and the enthusiastic participation of exhibitors and visitors from around the world underscore ADIBS's role as a pivotal platform in the global maritime sector. Looking forward, we remain dedicated to further enhancing ADIBS experience and contributing to the sustainable growth of the marine industry."

ADIBS 2023 provided a platform for networking and business development, with numerous deals and partnerships being formed. The event facilitated a series of high-level B2B meetings, connecting regional and international stakeholders in a dynamic business environment. The keynote speaker of the day was Cesar Val, a renowned luxury expert, C-suite advisor and international speaker and professor at world-class business schools. Cesar Val shared his insights into Abu Dhabi’s ascension as a global luxury destination, highlighting the investment, digital transformation in luxury and leadership as keys to this success.

The Capital Stage, held in partnership with the Environment Agency, had a-panel discussions and a presentation on the final day. Rachel Zlater moderated a discussion featuring AnchorGuardian, Washdown, Homeport and Floating Padel on protecting marine habits. Toby Gregory shared his story on rowing to COP28 to fight plastic pollution, where he completed a 5000km 42-day row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise awareness and highlight how the UAE is focusing on sustainability ahead of COP28 later this year.

The Into the Deep – VR Experience, which offered a chance to dive into an immersive virtual reality journey, was a standout attraction that gained increasing popularity at the Show, with 4,559 visitors exploring underwater ecosystems through an innovative virtual reality technology.

In line with ADIBS’s commitment to community engagement, the event hosted various educational seminars and workshops, focusing on maritime safety, environmental conservation, and the future of boating. A firework display took place in the evening, with crowds of visitors enjoying the impressive display. The show's interactive experiences and family-friendly activities were immensely popular, offering an inclusive environment for maritime enthusiasts of all ages.

