The strategic theme for the third edition of ADFW will explore the multiple facets contributing to Abu Dhabi’s position as the ‘Capital of Capital’ focussing on financial, human and technological elements.

In just two years, ADFW has established itself as one of the world’s fastest-growing series of finance and investment conferences to garner regional and international recognition.

Last year's Abu Dhabi Finance Week saw 14 major financial institutions, managing a total of USD452 billion in assets, announce their plans to establish operations within ADGM, highlighting its growing global stature and Abu Dhabi's attractiveness for international finance.

The 2024 edition will host over 50 events within ADGM and is set to attract 18,000 participants on thematic days for Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy, Asset Management, Tech and Sustainability.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), the flagship financial event of the MEASA region hosted by Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced its third edition under the theme ‘Welcome to the Capital of Capital.’ The event will run from 9th December to 12th December 2024.

This year’s strategic theme will aim to unravel the key facets of Abu Dhabi’s strength and value proposition, covering the evolution and rise of its role as the region’s prominent financial hub and destination of choice for top international financial institutions.



The ADFW 2024 will also seek to explore the opportunities created when monetary capital is combined with top-tier human capital, technological capabilities and ground-breaking innovations that are emerging in science, technology, engineering, and creativity.

Abu Dhabi’s position as a financial hub has garnered global recognition. The UAE capital is home to some of the world’s largest Sovereign Wealth Funds and many international financial institutions that have chosen ADGM as their regional gateway to grow and expand.

The UAE capital’s technological sector has witnessed a significant evolution in recent years, marked by a surge in innovative startups, strategic investments in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and blockchain, and the establishment of tech-focused initiatives and ecosystems. This growth trajectory has positioned Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for technology-driven innovation and entrepreneurship, attracting talent and investment globally.

The third edition of ADFW will also examine how the UAE capital is leading the charge to blend these aspects to contribute to the future prosperity of the Falcon Economy of Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the launch of ADFW’s 2024 edition, His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi Chairman of ADDED and ADGM said: “Abu Dhabi is rapidly emerging as a regional and international hub for finance, technology, education, hospitality, healthcare, tourism, trade, industry, artificial intelligence, and other types of key economic activity, aligned with a vision that is prioritising a diversified and smart economy. Such impactful transformations, which stem from Abu Dhabi’s unique value proposition, foster a proactive mindset, a spirit of innovation and driven by some of the most capable and ambitious professionals. Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2024 will delve into these aspects. Including the significant role of AI, which are contributing equally to positioning Abu Dhabi as the rising falcon economy and the ‘Capital of capital’.”

Last year’s ADFW achieved monumental success by hosting 18,000+ diverse and international attendees from the financial industry during its thematic days. Of this, 39% represented an international audience, with over 3,500 business leaders, senior financial leaders from top global financial firms, industry experts, policymakers, regulators, investors, and bankers.

In a significant development,14 major financial institutions, collectively managing $452 billion in assets, announced plans to establish operations within ADGM during the ADFW 2023, reaffirming ADGM's rising prominence as a global financial hub and enhancing Abu Dhabi's appeal as an international finance destination. Notable institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Rothschild & Co. showcased confidence in Abu Dhabi's economic reforms. ADGM's allure, bolstered by its adoption of English common law, continues to attract esteemed global firms like GQG Partners and The Children’s Investment Fund (TCI). The positive momentum from Abu Dhabi Finance Week underscores ADGM's pivotal role in fostering economic growth in the region.

ADFW’s 2024 edition will be one of the year’s most significant investment and finance trade gatherings globally. The event aims to be even bigger and better than previous editions and deliver a platform that will continue to attract global firms to the Falcon economy of Abu Dhabi.

For more information please visit: www.abudhabifinanceweek.com

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21 October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on the direct application of English Common Law, ADGM governs the entirety of Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island collectively designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred and top-ranking IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions whilst leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse, and progressively governed financial hubs.

For more details on ADGM, please visit www.adgm.com or follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @adglobalmarket and LinkedIn: @Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

