Sharjah: His Excellency Salem Yousuf Al Qaseer, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation inaugurated the activities of the 15th Gulf Festival of Sports for All on Al Noor Island in Sharjah, in the presence of His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Mr. Mohammed Al Ameri, Vice-President of the Organizing Committee, and Mr. Abdulaziz Al Hussan Al Shamsi, representative of the General Authority for Sports, and Mr. Ahmed Al Abdouli, Director of Community Activities Management at the General Authority for Sports. The festival continues until the 2nd of March under the slogan "Embracing Nature through Sports."

In his opening speech, Mr. Saeed Al Ajil, Vice President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, spoke about the festival's role in enhancing communication and cooperation among the Gulf states and embodying the spirit of brotherhood and unity, saying: "We are happy to host the new edition of the Gulf Festival of Sports for All, and we are confident that it will be a distinctive festival. Through this session, we aim to diversify activities and reinforce the programs to include various visits to the attractive natural sites in Sharjah, with the goal of enhancing connectivity among brethren and athletes in the Gulf, discovering talents, and exchanging experiences."

In turn, Ms. Khulood Salim AlJneibi, President of the Organizing Committee for the 15th Gulf Festival of Sports for All, reviewed the festival's slogan "Embracing Nature through Sports" and discussed how it represents unity values through sports, saying: "The championship's slogan came as an expression of our firm belief in the significance of nature in human life and the close connection with the environment, and as an affirmation of the role of sports and athletes in spreading awareness of the importance of preserving the environment and enhancing noble values through their role as true ambassadors of these values, as well as embodying unity values through sports representing inclusivity, diversity, and community participation with a true sporting spirit."

His Excellency Salem Yousuf Al Qaseer, President of the UAE Sports for All Federation, honored the participating delegations at the festival and the festival's supporting partner, the General Authority for Sports.

The festival is said to include a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, tennis, swimming, gymnastics, desert adventures, and other games targeting both genders from age groups between 18-40 years, in addition to a collection of art exhibitions and cultural events that reflect the Gulf heritage and culture.

The first day witnessed the organizing of the Sustainable Community Sports Innovation Lab event at the Al Badayer Oasis amid an atmosphere full of enthusiasm and challenge. The events will continue tomorrow morning on Thursday at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club with the "Embracing Nature through Sports " event, and heritage enthusiasts have an appointment with the Sharjah Heritage Days program, which will be held in the heart of Sharjah at four in the afternoon. On Friday, the mountain adventures program will take place at Al Rabi Mountain in Khor Fakkan from nine in the morning until twelve at night, and the events will conclude on Saturday with an open day to spend the most beautiful times.