Sharjah: The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition “ACRES 2025”, held at Expo Centre Sharjah from January 22 to 25, showcased the latest offerings and pioneering projects by major real estate development companies.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD), this year’s edition of the exhibition achieved notable success in spotlighting Sharjah's lucrative investment opportunities in the real estate sector and facilitating connections between participants, investors, and prospective buyers.

Projects from Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras al-Khaimah

In this context, White Rock Real Estate, as a partner and exclusive agent of Aldar Properties, delivered an array of Aldar’s most prestigious and latest projects in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras al-Khaimah during its participation in ACRES 2025. The company marked a notable success during its inaugural presence at the exhibition, with its pavilion garnering significant attention and attracting a huge turnout of visitors.

Detailed briefings about Aldar’s innovative projects across the various emirates were provided by the sales team. The company’s representatives expressed their satisfaction with the remarkable success achieved at the exhibition, surpassing expectations in terms of the smooth event planning and the high number of visitors seeking real estate investment opportunities.

Growing investor appetite

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of “Arada”, said that ACRES Exhibition 2025 is a testament to the growing investor appetite for Sharjah's real estate market worldwide.

The Group experienced a 48% increase in sales over the past year, with substantial interest in the "Safa" project, a new cluster of high-end apartment buildings ideally located within the Aljada megaproject in Sharjah, which was being launched for sale during the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition. Investors wishing to purchase a home during the period of the exhibition will benefit from a 50% reduction in property registration fees.

Alkhoshaibi added that the Safa community contains 660 premium apartments, all characterised by contemporary design, impressive facilities and direct access to Aljada’s main sports complex. Ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments, each Safa home contains smart home features.

Projects in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain

For his part, Khalifa Bin Harib Almheiri CEO of Alrasikhoon Real Estate noted that the company took part in the exhibition with its outstanding projects, including residential, industrial, and commercial lands, in addition to retail shops in various regions across the UAE, such as Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, and Sharjah.

“Alrasikhoon’s participation in this major real estate event is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to offering promising investment opportunities and achieving sustainable development, as the exhibition brings together a distinguished group of developers and investors under one roof,” he added.

“Madain Square” Project

Dr. Yousuf Al Mulla, CEO of Madain Properties, pointed out that this year marks a significant milestone with the initial launch of the Mada’in Square project, a fully integrated community spanning 3 million square feet in Sharjah.

The project is strategically located on the Mleiha Road and includes 619 luxury villas and homes, in addition to a modern shopping center, expansive green spaces, and exclusive community facilities. This landmark project brings together contemporary architectural designs and sustainable practices, offering the perfect blend of comfort and tranquility.

The Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES 2025" serves as an ideal platform for property developers to showcase their new projects, attract potential investors and buyers, and exchange expertise within the real estate sector.

This year's edition featured a diverse array of projects, from luxurious residential units to commercial and industrial developments, all accompanied by exclusive offers and flexible payment plans to appeal to investors.