Riyadh:– Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific & Middle East announced the results of the Green Airports Recognition (GAR) 2024, recognising 12 airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East for their outstanding accomplishments in sustainability projects.

The theme for the Green Airports Recognition 2024 is Biodiversity and Nature-Based Solutions.

Airports were encouraged to submit their best practices in preserving Biodiversity and utilising Nature-Based Solutions at their premises ranging from plantation for carbon reduction and social benefits, marine life conservation by airports, wetland/ecological rejuvenation, in-house airport horticulture and nursery, and wildlife management for safe operations through Nature-Based Solutions.

The recognised airports have been awarded into three categories – “Platinum”, “Gold”, and “Silver” recognition – based on various airport size categories and set criteria.

These airports were honoured at the ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East / ACI World Annual General Assembly, Conference and Exhibition (WAGA 2024) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Congratulating the recognised airports, Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East said, “We received an overwhelming submissions from across the region and selecting the 12 winners was no easy feat. From marine life conservation, wetland restoration to wildlife species management and carbon removal efforts, these airports have demonstrated exemplary commitment to environmental stewardship. Their innovative approaches serve as models for the aviation industry. Congratulations to all recognised airports, and we look forward to continuing to work together to build a more sustainable future for aviation.”

The ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Green Airports Recognition 2024 continues to showcase the airports setting the standard for sustainable practices, demonstrating the industry’s commitment to environmental preservation and responsible business practices.

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East Announces Green Airports Recognition 2024 - Biodiversity and Nature-Based Solutions Results:

Recognised Airports

Over 35 million passengers per annum

Platinum – Hong Kong International Airport

Gold – Sydney Airport

Silver – Indira Gandhi International Airport

Between 15-35 million passengers per annum

Platinum – Kansai Airport

Gold – King Khalid International Airport

Silver – Kempegowda International Airport

Between 8-15 million passengers per annum

Platinum – Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Gold – King Fahd International Airport

Silver – Chubu Centrair International Airport

Less than 8 million passengers per annum

Platinum – Queenstown Airport

Gold – Darwin International Airport

Silver – Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) serves as the voice of 133 airport members, operating 624 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East is head-quartered in Hong Kong and has a Middle East office in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders.