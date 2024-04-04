Dearborn, Mich. – An Arab American Health Conference addressing breakthroughs in medicine is searching for abstract submissions from researchers and health professionals ahead of its biennial summit taking place in Dearborn, Michigan at the Henry Hotel from October 21st – 23rd, 2024.

ACCESS, the largest Arab American non-profit organization in the country, is presenting its 10th Arab Health Summit, a unique scientific forum drawing health professionals from around the globe to Dearborn, Michigan. This year’s theme is Advancing Health Amidst Conflict and Crisis.

The conference is the only gathering in the country specifically aiming to enhance understanding of the cultural and social factors influencing relevant health behaviors of Arab communities and their physical and mental health conditions during periods of turmoil.

"The Arab Health Summit is a unique opportunity to bring together researchers, academic, health and public health leaders from around the globe to address local and global health issues of Arabs during conflict and times of crisis,” said Mona Makki, Director of the ACCESS Community Health and Research Center and Arab Health Summit Chair.

This summit serves as a platform for researchers in the United States to connect with their counterparts in the MENA (Middle Eastern North African) region and elsewhere for a unique opportunity to exchange best practices and create research relationships that can build a sustainable public health infrastructure globally. Previous conferences have hosted researchers from over 23 countries and prominent health leaders such as the Director General of the World Health Organization – EMRO, the Director of the National Institute of Health Fogarty Center, the Director of the National Cancer Institute, leadership from the Health Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman as well as Deans of several national and international medical and public health institutes.

The summit's goal is to raise awareness and address issues impacting Arab American health during these troubling times we are currently facing.

Researchers and health professionals are encouraged to submit their abstracts by May 10th, 2024.

Registration will open on June 1st, 2024. Interested applicants can view submission guidelines at www.bit.ly/AHS10 or can email research@accesscommunity.org. For more information regarding the Summit please visit www.accesscommunity.org/arabhealthsummit.

