The Seminar, was held in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and in conjunction with the Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation” and as part of its ongoing efforts to extend education and awareness to the community, Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, and with support of the General Women’s Union (GWU), held a seminar under the theme ‘Healthier Living Through Knowledge and Awareness: Breast Cancer Update 2022’. The seminar witnessed the participation of global experts and consultants from Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi that discussed the latest developments on breast cancer, including risks assessment, genetic screening, the latest treatment options and the overall road to recovery. In addition, HE Sheikha Dr. Moza bint Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Professor of Management in the College of Business and Chair of the College Advisory Board at Abu Dhabi University, and HE Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood, took part in the seminar.

Ambassadors and embassy representatives from USA, Australia, Sweden, Panama, Belarus, Burkina Faso, and Costa Rica as well as representatives from the French Healthcare association and SEHA, attended the seminar.

During the event, a word of thanks and gratitude to HH Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation” was given by HE Sheikha Dr. Moza bint Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan highlighting her ultimate support and role in empowering women, supporting family and the importance of promoting health awareness among communities locally and globally. HH Sheikha Fatima’s historical achievements and role in the development of the healthcare sector and HH’s ongoing humanitarian initiatives to enhance healthcare around the world were also highlighted by HE Sheikha Dr. Moza.

Her Excellency Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood, said: “It was a pleasure to attend the seminar that talked about ‘Healthier Living Through Knowledge and Awareness: Breast Cancer Update 2022’. The importance of this topic is not limited to the fact that it considers women as the main target audience, with the objective of promoting knowledge and awareness around the issue of breast cancer. As well to recognize that there are repercussions that affect society. Any imbalance in the status of women’s health in general inevitably impacts society as a whole and their families, and the role played by them as the fundamental and supportive pillar of any society.”

Her Excellency added: “The UAE is one of the leading countries in the field of healthcare services provided to cancer patients. Spreading awareness and knowledge about various aspects of women’s health is of enormous importance. We acknowledge the efforts made, over many years, by the pioneer of women’s rights in the Emirates, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “The Mother of the Nation”, and how she has devoted herself to the promotion and empowerment of women in all aspects of life, especially health, working to overcome the difficulties that face them and initiating strategies to support them. Our campaign, our battle against breast cancer can and will continue.”

Professor Waqar Ahmad, Chancellor at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “We are grateful for the immeasurable support we continue to receive from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak “The Mother of the Nation”. For over a decade. HH has pushed greater awareness around health, childcare and women empowerment in the UAE – constantly supporting our ambitions for a better future. Today, we reap the fruit of her labor as the UAE continues to lead on several international fronts including academia and healthcare. We are honored to have hosted this important seminar with our partners at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi to raise awareness around breast cancer and its preventive measures for the benefit of our community. ADU is committed to extending education to the UAE’s population at large in effort to actively and positively impact lives. We would like to thank our partner Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and all who contributed to making this event a huge success.”

Additionally, Dr. Nizar Zein Chief of Staff, Medical, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, delivered the opening remarks at the seminar, Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Institute Chair Breast Surgical, Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, deliberated about breast cancer risk assessment and the role of surgery in breast cancer treatment. Dr. Rifaat Rawashdeh, Genetic Counsellor Pathology and Laboratory Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, talked about genetics and breast cancer while Dr. Asiya Khan, Staff Physician Imaging Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, shed the light on the importance of early breast cancer screening.

Dr. Basel Altrabulsi Consultant, , National Reference Laboratory at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, talked about breast cancer from a pathological perspective, and Dr. Nicole Sirotin, Department Chair, Preventative Medicine and Executive Health, Medical Subspecialties Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, deliberated about “Modifying breast cancer risk through healthy living”.

Dr. Bassel Jallad, Staff Physician Haematology and Oncology, Oncology Institute, highlighted medical treatment for breast cancer. Finally, Dr. Fady Geara, Department Chair, Radiation Oncology, Oncology Institute, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, talked about "what is radiation therapy, and why do we use it to treat breast cancer?”.

For more information about ADU's programs, visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/home

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top ten universities, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and scientific research opportunities that foster innovation and creative thinking. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 90 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its competitive and accredited programs, in addition to the high employment rate amongst its graduates. ADU provides its diverse faculty and student body with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and supports researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University continuously strengthens its international collaborations with leading academic institutions to elevate its student experience and expand knowledge and experience exchange across the sector. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and College’s Senior College and University Commission (WASC). ADU is ranked among the top 651-700 universities in the world according to the 2023 QS World University rankings, and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. ADU is recognized among the world’s top 150 universities under 50 years of age. Furthermore, ADU ranked in third place nationwide in the “Times Higher Education World University Rankings” 2023.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com