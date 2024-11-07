Representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), M42 and Khalifa University to highlight the role of genomics in advancing and delivering transformative healthcare solutions on a population scale

M42 to present its pioneering research in genomics and precision health at the largest global conference in the US dedicated to research and progress in human genomics

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi, M42, the global tech-enabled health leader, and Khalifa University will showcase Abu Dhabi’s advancements in genomics and precision medicine at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) 2024 Annual Meeting from 5-9 November 2024, in Denver, Colorado, US.

ASHG is the world’s largest platform for advancing human genetics through research, education, and advocacy. M42 and DoH will present six research initiatives, each contributing valuable insights into the transformative role of genomics and precision medicine.

DoH experts will share key updates on the Emirati Genome Program (EGP), one of the world’s largest genomic initiatives, and under the National Genome Strategy and overseen by the Emirates Genome Council, while highlighting its impact on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and personalized treatments tailored to local genetic profiles.

M42 will also play a key role at ASHG, showcasing its commitment to bridging scientific discovery with clinical outcomes by highlighting their role in the EGP. M42 will also present six research initiatives, each contributing valuable insights into the transformative role of genomics and precision medicine.

M42 will also present research on clinical applications enabled by the Emirati Genome Program, alongside a comparative analysis of emerging genomics technologies. Led by its Omics Centre of Excellence, this work supports the long-term goal of using genomic data to fuel cutting-edge research and precision medicine, ultimately driving the development of therapies that elevate healthcare standards worldwide.

Dr Mohamed Al Ameri, Section Head of Studies and Special Projects at Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to present the UAE’s journey in establishing one of the world’s most ambitious population genomics initiatives, the Emirati Genome Program, at ASHG. This significant national project maps the genetic landscape of UAE citizens to drive advanced, personalized, and preventive healthcare for current and future generations. Through EGP, we have launched transformative initiatives, including an oncology precision medicine program, genetic testing for prenatal screenings, and pharmacogenomics, among others. Our goal is to set a global example, demonstrating how genomics can reshape healthcare – shifting from a one-size-fits-all model to a precise, proactive, and personalized approach that improves patient outcomes and strengthens public health.”

Paul Jones, CEO of M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence, said: “With the establishment of one of the world’s largest genomics facilities, M42 is dedicated to advancing discoveries and enhancing patient outcomes by addressing critical research gaps and expanding access to precision medicine across diverse populations. Technology remains a cornerstone of initiatives like the Emirati Genome Program, ensuring data is effectively leveraged for population health management and healthcare innovation."

Albarah Elkhani, Senior Vice President of Operations at M42, said: “The Abu Dhabi’s strong presence at ASHG 2024 underscores Abu Dhabi’s role in transforming personalized healthcare through genomics. The Emirati Genome Program, supported by DoH in collaboration with government, academia, and industry, reinforces the UAE’s leadership in genomics and precision medicine.”

The Emirati Genome Program has sequenced over 600,000 genomes to date, with 100,000 of these genome sequences using advanced long-read sequencing combined with epigenetic data for deeper insights. This robust data offers significant opportunities for biotech, pharma, and AI-driven therapeutics, advancing precision health worldwide.

Sessions at ASHG 2024 will cover a wide range of genomics topics, highlighting the year’s most compelling science. M42’s Dr. Tiago Magalhaes, Vice President of Bioinformatics, and Dr. Mohammed Al Ameri, Head of Studies and Special Projects at DoH, will join industry experts in a session titled, "Uniting for Genomic Health – How Abu Dhabi Delivered one of the Largest Population Genomics Programs," spotlighting the strategic execution behind the EGP. Paul Jones and Dr. Mohammed will also moderate "The Evolution of Population Genomics: Advancing Collaboration Across Government, Industry, and Academia," focusing on the M42 partnerships which are driving genomics and precision medicine in the region.

To learn more about M42’s Omics Centre of Excellence, visit: https://m42.ae/what-we-do/multi-omics/

For more information on ASHG 2024, visit: https://www.ashg.org/meetings/2024meeting/

About M42

M42 is a first-of-its-kind, global tech-enabled health powerhouse committed to the sustainable future of health. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered company is transforming lives through innovative solutions that are solving the world’s most critical health and diagnostic challenges. By harnessing unique medical and data-centric technologies, including genomics and AI, M42 is delivering the highest level of personalized, precise, and preventative health solutions to impactfully disrupt the global health landscape.

M42 has over 20,000 employees and more than 450 facilities in 26 countries. Established in 2022, following the coming together of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, M42 combines leading health technologies with state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to deliver world-class health solutions, services and care.

The M42 group includes Diaverum, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre and Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, among others.

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Mazar Masud

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications, M42

E: mmasud@m42.ae

Asala Fadda

Senior Manager, Group Marketing & Communications, M42

E: afadda@m42.ae