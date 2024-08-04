Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi will host the 34th European-Arab Medical Congress from December 11 to 13, marking the first time the event takes place in the UAE capital. The conference aims to showcase the latest medical technologies and innovative health practices, and to explore recent advancements in medical research. Abu Dhabi’s hosting of this conference highlights its excellence in organizing major global events, positioning the emirate at the heart of discussions that will shape the future of medical research and practices.

The 34th European-Arab Medical Congress aims to be a platform for enhancing cooperation and knowledge exchange among leaders, researchers, and practitioners in the healthcare field from Europe and the Arab world. The conference will feature around 50 speakers from various medical specialties, with over 20 workshops and the presentation of more than 100 scientific research papers.

The congress will also highlight the latest innovations and techniques in medicine and scientific research, including applications of artificial intelligence and best practices in medical care worldwide, providing a space to explore the future of healthcare.

The conference was announced and a memorandum of understanding was signed between Dr. Firas Nadeem Habbal, President of Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and Vice Chancellor of the Board of Trustees, and Dr. Fadi Mahmoud, President of the Arab Med Union in Germany, in the presence of Dr. Fawaz Nadeem Habbal, Director-General and Board of Trustees Member of the Center, and Dr. Osama Al-Babbili, Executive Representative of the Union, along with senior officials from both sides.

Commenting on this significant step, Dr. Firas Habbal stated that hosting the 34th European-Arab Medical Congress in Abu Dhabi reflects the UAE’s commitment to facilitating international collaboration to enhance healthcare standards and achieve leadership in the medical field at both local and global levels. He added that this step enhances Abu Dhabi’s status as a global center of medical excellence and reaffirms its full commitment to developing healthcare and providing innovative medical solutions to the global community.

For his part, Dr. Fadi Mahmoud expressed his great pleasure at holding the 34th European-Arab Medical Congress in Abu Dhabi, emphasizing that the capital will remain a beacon and leading center for doctors from around the world. He added that he is fully confident that this collaboration will contribute to achieving the common goals of the Arab Med Union in Europe and the Emirates Scholar Center for Research and Studies and will enhance their status as prestigious research centers globally.