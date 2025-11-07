Abu Dhabi, UAE: As part of the UAE delegation, a selection of social sector entities from Abu Dhabi participated in the Second World Summit for Social Development organised by the United Nations in Doha, Qatar, from 4 to 6 November 2025. The summit witnessed broad participation from governments, international and regional organisations, as well as research and academic institutions from around the world.

The UAE delegation included H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority; H.E. Abdullah Al Humaidan, Director-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination; H.E. Dr. Mona Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority; H.E. Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs; along with several senior officials.

As part of its participation, the Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development (DCD) organised a session titled “Quality of Life as the Foundation of Thriving Societies: Global Models for Implementation”. This was held under the “Solutions Sessions” theme of the summit. The session brought together a distinguished group of international experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development in Singapore, alongside leaders from DCD.

The session highlighted Abu Dhabi’s pioneering experience in adopting a data-driven approach to quality-of-life principles as a tool for shaping social policy and enabling evidence-based decision-making. It also showcased global best practices in transforming ‘Quality of Life’ concepts into practical applications that enhance services and promote social inclusion. Discussions focused on key themes, including data for Quality of Life, digitalisation for inclusion, and future-readiness through skills development and social protection systems.

During the summit, the delegation also presented the efforts of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination in strengthening empowerment and inclusion frameworks through a comprehensive strategy based on four main pillars: empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and social inclusion.

Delegation members from the organisation explained that the development of a national integrated model aims to translate social policies into real programmes that foster participation of People of Determination across all aspects of life, ensuring equal opportunities in education, employment, and health and social care.

The presentation also highlighted national innovations in services for People of Determination, including assistive technologies, training and rehabilitation programmes, and professional and social inclusion initiatives, in addition to the Organisation’s international partnerships and knowledge exchange efforts with global disability-focused institutions.

The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority showcased its integrated model for empowering families and promoting social sustainability in Abu Dhabi. The model is built on data-driven programmes, strategic partnerships, and institutional integration, represented by the Social Support Programme, which provides a comprehensive range of services, including financial assistance, economic empowerment, financial awareness, and family development initiatives.

The programme aims to enhance self-reliance and improve the quality of life for low-income Emirati families, guided by five key principles: shared responsibility between citizens and the government, integration, evidence-based decision-making, continuous improvement, and innovation in delivering value to society.

The Authority also highlighted its case management and empowerment model, which strikes a balance between responsiveness to beneficiaries’ needs and operational efficiency. It further presented its financial empowerment initiatives, including awareness workshops, individual training, and partnerships with specialised entities to address debt challenges and strengthen economic stability.

H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director-General of the Family Care Authority in Abu Dhabi (FCA), spotlighted the Emirate’s integrated model for family wellbeing, sharing insights in a high-level panel discussion titled “Transforming the Social Sector toward More Stable and Cohesive Families.”

H.E. Al Ameemi underscored the importance of partnerships for stronger families and demonstrated how Abu Dhabi is translating global social development aspirations into practical frameworks that strengthen family resilience and social cohesion at the community level. “Families don’t live in silos, and neither should our systems. Family well-being must be viewed as a shared responsibility across government entities, civil society, and the private sector. When institutions collaborate with a common purpose, they create a society where every individual feels connected, valued, and supported. True social progress happens when families, the foundation of every community, are empowered to thrive together. As a strategic leader, Abu Dhabi continues to champion partnerships that move beyond dialogue to collective action. Through platforms like this summit, we reaffirm our commitment to global cooperation and to building inclusive, equitable, and cohesive societies in line with the United Nations’ goals and our nation’s vision,” H.E. Al Ameemi added.

H.E. Abdulla Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination (ZHO), affirmed that the Organisation’s participation in the UN Summit reflects its commitment to transforming humanitarian principles into actionable policies that ensure the inclusion and active participation of people of determination in development processes at both the national and global levels. He emphasised that inclusivity is not a slogan but a national and humanitarian commitment that embodies the wise leadership’s vision of placing the human being at the centre and the purpose of development. He noted that the Organisation’s presence contributes to sharing the UAE’s model of inclusion and empowerment with the world, a pioneering experience built on innovation, partnerships, and cross-sectoral integration.

Al Humaidan added, during his presentation titled “National Innovations and Service Models for People of Determination,” that the Organisation’s strategy is built on four main pillars: empowerment, sustainability, innovation, and community inclusion. He explained that participation in the summit represents a practical application of these pillars through the creation of an integrated and equitable system that provides people of determination with equal opportunities in education, employment, healthcare, and social services. He further highlighted that global partnerships reinforce the UAE’s position as an influential platform in shaping international policies that promote social inclusion and sustainable human development.

In this context, H.E. Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, DCD’s Acting Director-General of Strategic and Digital Affairs, emphasised that participation in the Global Summit for Social Development reflects the leadership role of the Department and other social sector entities in advancing the social ecosystem through data-driven, innovative, and integrated approaches, contributing to a sustainable, positive impact on individuals and society.

Dr. Al Hammadi added that the summit provided an ideal platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing global best practices in social wellbeing, reaffirming that Abu Dhabi continues to invest in building a more inclusive and cohesive society through the development of evidence-based social policies and strategic partnerships with international organisations, reinforcing the Emirate’s position as a global model for Quality of Life and sustainable development.

H.E. Dr Mona Al Mansoori, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said: “Our participation in the World Summit reflects Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing sustainability in the social support system. Since the Authority's launch in 2019, we have adopted a model built on five key principles: shared responsibility between citizens and the government, ecosystem integration with partners, data-driven decision-making, continuous improvement, and citizen-centred innovation. Within the approved model, we work to achieve long-term financial independence for families through effective case management and the implementation of specialised empowerment programs. We are committed to building trust, ensuring accurate assessment, and maintaining continuous follow-up, while focusing more on addressing key social issues such as financial literacy and debt management, thereby contributing to the promotion of sustainable economic independence for families.”

Al Mansouri added, “Looking ahead, we are committed to enhancing citizen accountability through self-empowerment initiatives, implementing proactive support for vulnerable households, and leveraging artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to achieve better outcomes and more efficient service delivery. The continuous evolution of the UAE social sector is driving us to expand our impact measurement and adopt preemptive interventions that address root causes.”

The Department of Community Development (DCD) was established in 2018 as the regulator of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. As such, the Department’s mandate is to advance community development by fostering an environment of empowered individuals and cohesive families.

The DCD plays a pivotal role in formulating policies, strategies, and standards that enhance the efficiency and impact of social services. It adopts a scientific, evidence-based approach grounded in research, surveys, and comprehensive analysis of social data. Through collaboration with partnered institutions across multiple public and private sectors, it maintains an active engagement with community members, ensuring that its programmes and initiatives are responsive to the real needs of all segments of society.

Guided by its vision to ensure a dignified life for all, the Department designs innovative solutions to address priority challenges, while promoting social awareness and civic participation. This approach reinforces social cohesion, nurtures a strong sense of belonging, and contributes to inclusive and sustainable community development.