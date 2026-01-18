Abu Dhabi – The activities of the “Advances in Nuclear Medicine: Precision Imaging and Therapy 2026” Conference were officially launched today, Saturday, in Abu Dhabi. The conference is organized by Burjeel Cancer Institute and witnessed wide participation from a distinguished group of physicians, consultants, and experts in the fields of oncology and nuclear medicine from within the United Arab Emirates and abroad.

The event underscores the advanced position held by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the healthcare sector and its growing role as a hub for hosting specialized medical events. This comes as part of ongoing efforts to keep pace with the latest global medical advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

More than 300 specialists took part in the conference, representing multiple disciplines related to nuclear medicine, including surgery, medical oncology, gastroenterology, urology, endocrinology, neurology, radiation oncology, bone marrow, and orthopedics, in addition to a number of regional and international expert speakers. The conference served as an advanced scientific platform to discuss the latest developments in nuclear medicine and its vital role in supporting precise diagnosis and targeted therapy for cancer patients in particular.

Discussions covered advanced imaging technologies such as PET/CT and SPECT/CT, modern radiotracers, and theranostic treatments, in addition to metabolic response assessment to therapy and the integration of nuclear medicine within comprehensive oncology treatment pathways. Nuclear medicine is widely recognized for providing a unique perspective that enables early disease detection and effective treatment, especially in cancer, cardiovascular diseases, endocrine disorders, and other medical conditions.

Professor Humaid bin Harmal Al Shamsi, CEO of Burjeel Cancer Institute and Conference President, affirmed that hosting this specialized scientific event in Abu Dhabi reflects Burjeel Cancer Institute’s commitment to supporting scientific research and the exchange of medical knowledge. He noted that discussing the latest innovations in nuclear medicine directly contributes to making more accurate clinical decisions, improving treatment outcomes, and enhancing patients’ quality of life. This aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a regional and global center of excellence in cancer care, highlighting how the emirate continues to consolidate its leadership in cancer treatment through the latest nuclear medicine technologies showcased at such scientific events.

For his part, Dr. Ibrahim Abu Gheida, Chief Medical Officer of Burjeel Cancer Institute in Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the conference, explained that the scientific program was carefully designed to combine both theoretical and practical aspects, with a strong focus on real-life clinical cases. This approach enables physicians and healthcare practitioners to review best practices based on scientific evidence and apply them effectively within their respective clinical environments.

Meanwhile, Dr. Firuz Ibrahim, Interim Head of the Nuclear Medicine Department at Burjeel Medical City and Chair of the Organizing Committee of the conference, emphasized that the rapid advancement of nuclear medicine technologies has brought about a qualitative shift in the diagnosis and treatment of tumors. She stressed that these technologies allow for the delivery of precise, personalized care for each patient, reduce unnecessary interventions, and enhance patient safety and treatment effectiveness.

The organization of this conference comes as part of Burjeel Cancer Institute’s commitment to promoting continuous medical education, supporting multidisciplinary collaboration, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading center for medical innovation and advanced healthcare in the field of cancer.