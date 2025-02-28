The Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) actively participated in the fourth edition of the Investopia Summit 2025, a leading global platform dedicated to fostering dialogue and investment partnerships among business leaders and investors from around the world. The summit was held under the theme “Harnessing MegaForces”.

H.E. Zayed Bin Aweidha, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), spoke in a session titled "Using International Investments to Support the Growth of the New Economy" where he discussed the strategic role of global investments in supporting economic development, enhancing stability, and driving prosperity. He emphasized the role of the vast opportunities presented by key sectors such as technology, clean energy, and digital transformation in accelerating sustainable growth.

Strengthening Economic Relations

His Excellency also highlighted the strategic partnership between the UAE and China, stating:

"The relationship between the UAE and China is built on a solid foundation of economic and investment cooperation. Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG) is committed to strengthening this partnership through targeted initiatives that foster mutual growth."

Addressing the importance of small businesses, he added:

"Small businesses play a crucial role in driving economic growth and sustainable development. They hold immense potential, contributing to innovation and expanding economic opportunities. It is essential to support and empower these businesses."

Furthermore, he mentioned a proposal presented to the Emirati government aimed at enhancing the integration of small businesses into the economic system to ensure their continuity and development. He also stated that "Through this proposal, we aim to help enhance the economic environment that nurtures entrepreneurship, aligning with future visions that promote innovation and sustainability."

Vision for Global Cooperation

Discussing future collaboration between the UAE and China, His Excellency stated:

"Establishing a joint investment fund between Emirati and Chinese companies would be a strategic step in strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries. China, with its massive economy and vast number of companies, has tremendous potential while the UAE’s unique geographical location, advanced infrastructure, and strong international trade relations make it an ideal gateway for China to access global markets.”

"This partnership will not only strengthen economic cooperation but also create innovative investment opportunities, reflecting the strength of our bilateral relations and unlocking new avenues for joint development."

The Role of Financial Institutions in Supporting the New Economy

Dr. Mohamed B Kharrubi, advisor to the SIEF Federation and a Board Member of Abu Dhabi Investment Group (ADIG), participated in a distinguished panel discussion titled "Financing Innovation and Growth." He addressed the role of financial institutions in supporting the new economy and driving industrial development through international cooperation.

Dr. Mohamed B Kharrubi emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships in fostering innovation and financing future projects that contribute to sustainable development. He also reaffirmed the Abu Dhabi Investment Group’s (ADIG) commitment to supporting initiatives that drive technological advancements and digital transformation, aligning with the UAE’s vision of building a sustainable, knowledge-driven economy.

Participation in the Entrepreneurship Summit

The Abu Dhabi Investment Group's (ADIG) participation was part of Investopia’s Arab-Chinese Entrepreneurship Summit, which aims to strengthen economic and investment collaboration between countries.

Speakers from the Group highlighted the importance of such platforms in promoting meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange between the public and private sectors. They also emphasized the Group’s role in supporting initiatives that enhance strategic partnerships and contribute to achieving sustainable development goals.

Investopia: A Global Investment Platform

Investopia, launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, continues to serve as a vital forum for investment discussions.

The fourth edition of the summit featured numerous dialogue sessions and workshops covering themes such as the new economy, innovation, and sustainability. These discussions aimed to advance global economic development by showcasing the critical role of international investments in driving sustainable growth and strengthening global cooperation.