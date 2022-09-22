Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Government is set to participate for the 11th time in the 42nd edition of “GITEX Global 2022”, which will be held for 5 days between 10 and 14 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

More than 30 government and academic entities will be participating under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion during this global tech event.

In preparation for the event, the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority – the government entity that leads the digital future of the Abu Dhabi government, held a preparatory online meeting with officials from the participating government entities to coordinate efforts and finalize the preparations for the five-day event, ensuring effective participation that strengthens the position of Abu Dhabi as a leader in digital transformation by enhancing cooperation and coordination between the various stakeholders in the emirate.

At GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government will showcase more than 100 initiatives and innovative digital projects in its pavilion that aim to create a unique experience for visitors by introducing a unified platform that features all government entities.

This participation comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and is in line with its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards digital future.

His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, said: “GITEX Global 2022 is one of the biggest technology events to showcase the latest innovations and technology. It is an important platform to showcase the achievements of the government’s digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which comes as a manifestation of the vision of the UAE leadership, which places innovation and digital transformation at the forefront of its priorities to meet the needs of society.

“By participating at GITEX Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government aims to bolster strategic public-private partnerships, explore new areas of collaboration, and leverage the capabilities of major technology companies to support the emirate’s digital agenda.” Al Ketbi added.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: "We are excited about organising the eleventh participation of the Abu Dhabi government in GITEX Global 2022, which attracts thousands of specialists and savvy tech people from around the world.

“GITEX Global 2022 provides an opportunity for the Abu Dhabi government to showcase more than 100 innovative initiatives and projects in the fields of Government Services, Digital Government Solutions, Data and AI, cybersecurity, and Digital ecosystem Enablement, all of which have been carefully developed to further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s digital capabilities, enabling, supporting and delivering a digital government that is proactive, personalized, collaborative and secure.”

The Abu Dhabi Government participation focuses on five key pillars: “Government Services”, providing a smooth and seamless experience designed to meet the needs of customers through digital channels; “Government Solutions”, promoting cooperation and supporting joint initiatives across various governmental entities and institutions to maximize the value of the initiatives’ outputs; “Data & Artificial Intelligence”, taking advantage of the safe and effective sharing of data in order to support the decision-making process and enhance government pro-activeness; “Cybersecurity”, providing world-class cyber-security and intelligence to protect digital infrastructure, systems and data towards a resilient digital society, and “Digital Enablement”, driving socio-economic growth by accelerating integration with digital systems, applications, stakeholders, customers, and business partners.

The Abu Dhabi government’s participation in this year’s edition of GITEX Global 2022 complements its participation last year when the Abu Dhabi government pavilion attracted more than 12,685 visitors and witnessed the signing of 12 agreements and memoranda of understanding, in addition to showcasing 100 innovative initiatives and projects in digital transformation.

About Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority is leading the digital future of Abu Dhabi government by supporting our government partners to deliver services and build ecosystems, that enrich quality of life and multiply opportunities for business and personal growth. ADDA supports Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation through strategies, policies, standards and enterprise architecture for increased government performance. In addition, ADDA delivers digital services, platforms and channels, and implement artificial intelligence, shared government and cybersecurity solutions for government entities.

