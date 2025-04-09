Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) to accelerate collaboration, responsible innovation, and investment among researchers, policy makers, healthcare specialists, investors, and entrepreneurs from across disciplines and geographies to ensure a holistic approach to the advancement of health

Recipients of the prestigious ADGHW Innovation Awards will share a $200,000 prize fund for transformative solutions which aim to address critical challenges in healthcare

Across four thematic areas, keynotes, panels, and live sessions will spotlight how global collaboration can address major challenges and opportunities, redefining health and well-being

ADGHW is powered by a network of strategic partners and sponsors, united in their ambition to accelerate breakthroughs in longevity, precision medicine and personalised care

Abu Dhabi, UAE:: Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) 2025 is set to welcome more than 15,000 visitors, 1,900 delegates and 200 speakers from 90 countries to facilitate knowledge exchange and forge strategic partnerships that drive meaningful progress in global health. Taking place from 15 – 17 April 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the platform serves as a global community without borders, dedicated to advancing the future of health and well-being.

Commenting on the impact of ADGHW, H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: “Longevity and personalised medicine are at the heart of this year’s event- chosen for their potential to transform not only individual health, but also the well-being of entire communities. To realise this potential, Abu Dhabi Global Health Week is driving global collaboration, aligning priorities, and advancing solutions that are built to last. The ADGHW Innovation Awards are a reflection of that commitment - recognizing pioneering health advancements from around the world, empowering the next generation of innovators, and fostering a collaborative ecosystem that drives progress in global health.”

These priorities are reflected across the week’s programming. Dialogue at the flagship conference – the Forum @ ADGHW – will be centred around four key pillars to explore major challenges and opportunities in redefining health and well-being: Longevity and Precision Health; Health System Resilience & Sustainability; Digital Health & AI; and Investment in Life Sciences. The Forum programme features inspirational keynotes, thought-provoking panels and compelling one-to-one discussions by health industry leaders including government ministers and senior representatives from across research, academia, technology and innovation. Topics include the science of longevity, population health innovation, and AI-enabled drug discovery, among others.

Additionally, the Health Leaders Roundtable, held on April 16, will bring together global leaders to focus on the imperative for decisive and collaborative efforts to tackle the changes and challenges of global health.

Meanwhile, the Startup Zone will serve as a hub for collaboration and innovation, designed to provide health startups with the resources, visibility and networking opportunities required to bring their ideas to life. It will also be the venue for announcing the winners of the Smart Health Hackathon, which took place from April 4 to 7, and saw emerging entrepreneurs and innovators compete to develop cutting-edge solutions for specific health and well-being challenges in real-time before esteemed industry leaders.

Winners of the ADGHW Innovation Awards will be announced during the event and will share a $200,000 prize fund - recognising their transformative healthcare solutions aimed at addressing critical healthcare challenges.

ADGHW 2025 is also powered by a strategic network of sponsors and partners, including M42 as the Foundation Partner and PureHealth as the Global Health and Longevity Champion. Additional exhibitors and sponsors include Burjeel, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Viatris, Novartis, Roche, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Deloitte, Gilead, Juvenescence, NYU Abu Dhabi and Pfizer, further underscoring the event’s purpose to accelerate breakthroughs in longevity, precision health and future-ready care.

Hosted by DoH, ADGHW 2025 will lay ground for pioneering regional and international collaboration and partnerships that aim to boost investments in solutions that will have a positive impact on global health.

ADGHW is a major government initiative from DoH and serves as a platform for innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being.’ It places a strong emphasis on community-driven health and well-being, with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care.

ADGHW 2025 offers complimentary visitor passes that grant access to the event’s Start Up Zone, live stage sessions and exhibition hall featuring 150 global leaders in health. For more information, visit www.adghw.com.

About Abu Dhabi Global Health Week:

Abu Dhabi Global Health Week (ADGHW) is a major government-led initiative by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). It drives transformative innovation and collaboration under the theme ‘Towards Longevity: Redefining Health and Well-being’. ADGHW serves as a year-round ‘always-on’ platform with a proactive approach centred around preventive, personalised, and holistic care. Held with and for the world, ADGHW is a platform for open, inclusive exchange, and joint action.

ADGHW welcomes entrepreneurs, policymakers, researchers, innovators, and investors to transform ideas into action, and collaborate around topics like advancing precision care and building a resilient technology-driven ecosystem. ADGHW 2025 proudly collaborates with key strategic partners, including Foundation Partner, M42 and Global Health and Longevity Champion, PureHealth. Additional exhibitors and sponsors include Burjeel, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Lilly, Microsoft, Novo Nordisk, Viatris, Novartis, Roche, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Deloitte, Gilead, Juvenescence, NYU Abu Dhabi and Pfizer, united in their commitment to advancing the future of healthcare and life sciences.

About the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system. For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/ and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

