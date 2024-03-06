ABU DHABI:– The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the TXF MENA conference marking the third consecutive year of its engagement with the event. The conference which took place in Dubai on March 5-6 brought together industry leaders and experts to discuss the current economic dynamics and provided a platform for participants to explore opportunities for deals and collaborations.

Khalil Al Mansoori, the Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, delivered a keynote address, where he emphasized the importance of the event for the economy of the region, especially for the UAE which considers the export sector as a key driver of economic development.

He emphasized that ADEX’s efforts were aligned with the nation’s strategies to achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth, pointing out that the agency’s participation in TXF MENA was critical to its commitment to supporting the national economic agenda. “Our presence in TXF MENA is part of our commitment to aligning with national objectives and collaborating closely with partners to strengthen and expand our export sector,” he said, adding that ADEX had an advantage of working under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), a national development financing institution with a strong network worldwide and with more than 50 years of expertise in engaging with the governments and financial institutions of 106 countries.

He urged local and global financial institutions to collaborate with ADEX in its effort to develop the UAE’s export sector. “These partnerships play a crucial role in expanding our reach and impact. Through these collaborations, we can enhance access to financing for importers of UAE goods and services and raise the competitiveness of our exports,” he remarked.

The event included insightful panel discussions, country-focused workshops, forums and roundtables of heads of export and project finance.

-Ends-

About ADEX

Established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) offers financing solutions to Emirati exporters to help increase the country’s export volume and promote UAE export business in the global markets. ADEX’s mandate includes providing credit facilities to overseas buyers and importers via direct and indirect loans and guarantees, thereby enhancing the export sector’s pivotal economic role and promoting its global competitiveness. This is in line with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy. The entity also seeks to expand the range of locally made exported goods and services, being among the main pillars of the country’s sustainable development. To learn more about our services and solutions, please visit our website or get in touch via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.