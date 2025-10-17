Dubai – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), in partnership with Presight, unveiled the brand identity and phased roadmap for its pioneering AI platform, AD.WE, during GITEX Global 2025. The Department also showcased five innovative AI applications for resource management, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in energy and water innovation.

The launch ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Hamid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy; His Excellency Mansour Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of Presight; and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

The AD.WE platform is a centrepiece showcase at GITEX Global, prominently displayed via a live and interactive dashboard at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion. The AD.WE demonstration at GITEX highlights how Abu Dhabi is a world leader in the adoption and application of AI to improve government services and citizen wellbeing.

AD.WE is a world first, AI-powered energy and water management platform which helps to optimise every drop and every watt. AD.WE unites billions of live and historical grid records inside a secure, UAE-hosted cloud, giving operators a single, trusted view of everything that flows through Abu Dhabi’s networks. Real-time AI identifies energy efficiency opportunities early, enabling up to 30% water and 20% energy savings, and over AED 100 million in financial savings. The platform also helps reduce outages and bring sustainability targets within everyday reach.

Powered entirely by sustainable, carbon-free electricity, AD.WE will expand integration beyond electricity and water, laying the groundwork for district cooling and petroleum products. Once fully rolled out, the platform is projected to save 160 million m³ of water annually, the equivalent to more than 64,000 Olympic swimming pools, and 1.9 TWh of electricity per year, enough to power over 37,000 homes by 2035.

As the capital of energy and water innovation, Abu Dhabi continues to shape the future of sustainable utilities through pioneering initiatives like AD.WE. The platform demonstrates the Emirate’s global leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced technology to enhance environmental sustainability and achieve the right energy mix that balances renewables, efficiency and resilience.

At GITEX, the DoE is showcasing early use cases such as farm irrigation optimisation, intelligent leak detection, consumption intelligence, and network planning. These applications showed how AI can cut water and electricity use by up to 10%, ease grid stress, speed up leak response, and enable more efficient long-term planning.

Also revealed at GITEX was the platform’s three-phase development journey, underscoring AD.WE’s scalability and long-term vision for the utilities sector. The roadmap includes:

Phase One (2025): Capability verification to establish and validate core functions of the platform.

Phase Two (2025–26): Full rollout, expanding integration beyond electricity and water to include district cooling and petroleum products.

Phase Three (by GITEX 2026): Advanced AI integration, enabling agentic AI and next generation use cases to drive further efficiency and innovation.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “From its leading position in the energy and water sector, and through the AD.WE platform, Abu Dhabi is delivering a first of its kind solution that advances sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital transformation. Powered by artificial intelligence and 100% carbon-free electricity, AD.WE strengthens energy and water resilience and supports Abu Dhabi’s strategic framework for utilities, charting a clear course toward a secure and sustainable future.”

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, said: “AD.WE represents a bold leap forward in how data and AI can transform the utilities sector. At Presight, we are proud to co-create this pioneering and world leading platform with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, showcasing the power of AI to drive sustainability, efficiency, and resilience. It’s fair to say that AD.WE is one of the must-see demonstrations during GITEX Global 2025, a testament to Abu Dhabi’s leadership in digital innovation, and the visionary leadership of the DoE. We’re excited to see how this platform will continue to evolve and deliver impact across energy, water, and beyond.”

A key milestone revealed during GITEX was the activation of the AI Lab as a Service function of AD.WE, which enables advanced projects such as solar and demand forecasting, anomaly detection, irrigation optimisation, simulation intelligence, and a cross-cutting conversational agent.

These initiatives reinforce AD.WE’s role in driving AI-powered innovation and sustainability across Abu Dhabi’s utilities ecosystem, supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the Energy & Water Efficiency Strategy 2030.

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.