Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), showcased the various opportunities available through the Council to female entrepreneurs and businesswomen in Abu Dhabi that bolster their presence on the local and international commercial and industrial scene at the VivaTech 2024 expo, which was hosted in Paris, France, on 22-25 May.



The Council participated at the Expo as part of the UAE pavilion, which was managed by the Ministry of Economy. At the expo, which attracted more than 13,500 startups from more than 25 sectors, the Council highlighted the efforts of Emirati female entrepreneurs in the private sector and business community featuring the likes of two female Emirati entrepreneurs Khawla Hamad Founder of Takalam, mental health awareness app, and Reem Al Jneibi Founder of Stellr, a tech startup dedicated to creating a unified platform that enhances community engagement and connectivity.



Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said, “The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council’s participation in VivaTech 2024 reflects our commitment to empowering female entrepreneurs. The council was particularly proud to include two of our female Emirati entrepreneurs, Reem Al Jneibi and Khawla Hamad with us, in which they had the opportunity to network, consequently giving them strong exposure to potential investors and business growth. The expo provided an excellent platform to discuss joint cooperation with various regional and global organizations, emphasizing active partnerships as one of our core values, as it enhances investment opportunities for women in AI technologies and solidifies their role in sustainable economic development both locally and internationally. Additionally, the expo offered valuable insights into the latest global trends in modern technology.”



Emirati entrepreneur Khawla Hamad founder of the app Takalam expressed her happiness at participating in VivaTech 2024, saying, “Emirati startup Takalam is a deep tech platform for mental well-being, offering smart tools and screening features for depression and anxiety, in addition to online counseling for individuals and wellness programs for corporate companies. Participating in VivaTech has been an incredible experience for Takalam. It provided us with a unique platform to showcase our innovative mental health solutions and connect with like-minded professionals who are equally passionate about leveraging technology to improve lives."

Meanwhile, Emirati entrepreneur Reem Al Jneibi founder of Stellr said, “We empower communities through advanced technology. Stellr is a tech startup dedicated to creating a unified platform that enhances community engagement and connectivity, by leveraging advanced technology we provide communities with the tools they need to collaborate, grow, and thrive.”



The VivaTech Expo focused on sustainable technologies and investment opportunities available in the field of AI and modern technology, as it brought together a number of top innovators, businessmen, investors, and intellectual leaders from all over the world. It also included a number of panel discussions that shed light on technological trends around the world.