Abu Dhabi: This week saw another successful edition of the Abu Dhabi Business Events Week. Organised by the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the second edition of the annual event took place on 26 and 27 September, gathering MICE industry professionals from across the MENA region under one roof.

The two-day event staged at Manarat Al Saadiyat featured an insightful agenda of panel discussions, keynote speeches, debates, and peer-to-peer workshops on topics varying from digital disruption and future-proofing to strategy and sustainability.

Delegates from event industry associations, convention bureaus, conference and exhibition venues, event organisers, destination partners, and research firms shared key insights and best practices across the programme, interspersed with social networking activities that served to strengthen relationships within the industry.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the DCT Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the DCT Abu Dhabi’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, tourism and creative industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about DCT Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit tcaabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae.

For Abu Dhabi Calendar, please visit inabudhabi.ae.

For more information, please contact:

Mohammed Al Daqqaq, Asda’a BCW

Email: Mohammed.daqqaq@bcw-global.com

Afaf El Sharkawy, Asda’a BCW

Email: Afaf.elsharkawy@bcw-global.com