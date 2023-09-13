Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Scientific Committee of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) held its third meeting of 2023.

Chaired by H.E. Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, the meeting was attended by ALC Scientific Committee members Prof. Dr. Bilal Orfali, Prof. Dr. Khalil Al Sheikh, Prof. Dr. Abdullah al Ghathami, Prof. Dr. Ali Al Kaabi, Prof. Dr. Vitaly Naumkin, Prof. Dr. Muhsin al Musawi, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abu al Fadl Badran, Prof. Dr. Hanada Taha-Thomure, and Prof. Dr. Wen-Chin Ouyang. H.E. Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC, also attended.

The meeting discussed the latest developments regarding the Centre’s projects and initiatives, highlighting efforts in artificial intelligence (AI) and the role technology can play in serving the Arabic language. Attendees stressed the importance of continuing to study Arabic language courses in school and having university curricula for both native and non-native speakers. New scientific projects were proposed during the meeting, which will be included in the ALC’s 2024 strategic plan. The meeting concluded by discussing the Committee’s tasks and responsibilities, and the ALC’s implementation plan for its upcoming projects.

H.E. bin Tamim affirmed that the third Scientific Committee meeting offered a valuable platform for a creative brainstorm by esteemed literary and academic figures, striving to advance the status of the Arabic language and its local and international presence. He applauded the Committee's role in improving the Centre's work processes and noted that its activities pave the way for high-quality projects and programmes that support the achievement of future goals and strategies. He urged the members to continue their efforts to foster and elevate the status of the Arabic language and strengthen its presence at the local and global levels.

