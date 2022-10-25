Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is organising a series of training workshops for Emirati and Arab publishers, as part of the ALC’s partnership and collaboration agreement with the Frankfurt Book Fair, and in an effort to support the publishing industry in the UAE.

Held in coordination with the Emirates Publishers Association, Arab Publishers Association, and International Publishers Association (IPA), the sessions aim to provide professional training for Emirati and Arab publishers and update them about the latest developments in the publishing sector and international best practices in the field.

The workshops are also in line with the role that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) plays as a key partner to the publishing sector effectively contributing to its development, and as a host and facilitator of the sessions, in collaboration with the Frankfurt Book Fair, with the objective of supporting the publishing sector and the book industry in the UAE.

Mr. Saeed Al Tunaji, Acting Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), said: “The Frankfurt Book Fair is undoubtedly one of our most important partners, playing a significant role in supporting the ALC’s strategic vision to strengthen the Arabic language’s position among world languages and drive its expansion even further.”

“The series of training workshops the ALC is organising for Emirati and Arab publishers marks a new and significant step forward in the process of developing the book and publishing industry in line with international best practices, and catering to the requirements of the contemporary reader,” H.E. bin Tamim added. “This, in turn, aligns with the role entrusted to us at the ALC and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which the Centre organises on an annual basis. ADIBF is establishing itself as a prominent platform that embraces the pioneers of the sector and provides opportunities for them to network, communicate, conclude cooperation agreements, and propose innovative ideas that support the publishing sector.”

The series will include 12 training workshops to be held between October 2022 and May 2023, offering Emirati and Arab publishers advanced professional training in the publishing and book industry, highlighting scientific and practical content, as well as international best practices in the field. The sessions will be led by experts in the publishing and book industry, as well as specialists in organising exhibitions from all around the world.

The training courses will also contribute to the development of the UAE publishing industry, bringing world-class expertise in this field, while also shedding light on copyright topics and ways to open publishing houses in other countries.

-Ends-

About Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre

The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, established following a directive from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, works to support Arabic language development and modernisation through comprehensive strategies and frameworks, enrich the scientific, educational, cultural and creative contributions of the Arabic language, promote Arabic language proficiency and cultural understanding, and support Arab talents in the fields of writing, translation, publishing, scientific research, arts, content creation and organisation of book fairs. The Centre works to realise its foundational vision through dedicated programmes, human expertise, and meaningful partnerships with the world’s most prestigious technical, cultural, and academic institutions.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture, tourism and creative sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies, and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage, and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives, and creative thought.