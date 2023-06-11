Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) held the fifth meeting of its Public Interest Monitoring Consultative Committee (PIMCC) via video conference on 06 June 2023.

The meeting commenced with opening remarks by the chairman of the PIMCC Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yousif, President and CEO of LemrAir Consultancy and Chairman of Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB) who welcomed and thanked the respectable members for joining this important meeting.

The meeting was attended by all the seven members of the PIMCC. The agenda of the meeting included among others presentation of exposure drafts of five AAOIFI FASs. These included:

ED of FAS_ “Control (of Assets and Business)”; ED of FAS 29 “Sukuk in the Books of the Originator” [Revised exposure draft]; ED of FAS_ “Off-balance-sheet Assets Under Management”; ED of FAS_ “Quasi-equity (including Investment Accounts)”; and ED of FAS_ “Transfer of Assets between Investment Pools”.

The exposure drafts were presented by Mr. Omar Mustafa Ansari, Secretary General of AAOIFI who stated “we are thankful to the PIMCC members for sharing their feedback and experience on these standards in the 5th meeting. We have taken note of the feedback and shall incorporate it in the standards before taking them to the next stage.”

PIMCC members raised some pertinent questions on the standards and sought some clarifications after which they endorsed the standards. Additionally, the PIMCC highly commended the top quality standard setting process, as well as, the efforts of the respective boards at AAOIFI in developing these important standards.

About AAOIFI:

The Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), established in 1991 is the leading international not-for-profit organization primarily responsible for development and issuance of standards for the global Islamic finance industry.

It has a total of 119 standards and technical pronouncements in issue in the areas of Shari’ah, accounting, auditing, ethics and governance for international Islamic finance.

AAOFI based in Bahrain is supported by over 200 institutional members, including central banks and regulatory authorities, financial institutions, accounting and auditing firms, and legal firms, from over 45 countries. Its standards and technical pronouncements are adopted either fully or partially in more than 28 regulatory jurisdictions globally, in addition to having an even larger footprint in the form of guidance and voluntary adoption by leading Islamic financial institutions across the world which has introduced a progressive degree of harmonization of international Islamic finance practices.