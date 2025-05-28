Doha, Qatar: Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), member of Qatar Foundation, concluded the 15th cycle of its XLR8 program with a Demo Day that showcased Qatar’s emerging tech innovators. Held at QSTP, the event brought together teams who pitched their ideas and prototypes to investors, business leaders, and key players from Qatar’s growing tech ecosystem.

After 14 weeks of hands-on mentorship and training, eight teams stepped up to share their innovative solutions tackling real-world challenges across different industries. Palazzi Instruments took home first place with an innovative, lightweight device that measures an athlete’s speed — an effective solution coaches can use to boost performance. Ask Sanad came in second, offering an AI-powered platform that helps students across the MENA region navigate the tricky process of choosing the right major and university based on what truly matters to them. Meanwhile, VitalSort AI earned third place by easing the pressure on busy emergency departments, automating claim documentation and coding to cut down delays and errors.

The top three teams will gain access to dedicated office space at QSTP for three months, personalized mentorship, and a strong network of industry experts to support their growth. To further accelerate their progress, each team will also be awarded a MacBook Air laptop.

Hayfa Al Abdulla, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Director at QSTP, emphasized the importance of Demo Day as a milestone for aspiring entrepreneurs. She said, “Every cycle of the XLR8 program brings forward fresh energy and sharper ideas, and the fifteenth cycle was no exception. The passion, drive, and ingenuity on display today reflect the remarkable potential of Qatar’s emerging entrepreneurs and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the teams, especially the winners, for their achievements. As we look ahead, we remain committed to advancing a science and tech ecosystem that is rapidly becoming a global destination for innovation with real-world impact.”

The Demo Day also featured a fireside chat, “Breaking Barriers: A Startup’s Journey into Uncharted Territory,” with Hamad Hadeed, CEO of Cytomate – the first proactive cybersecurity company in the MENA region and a success story from QSTP’s ecosystem.

Commenting on the impact of XLR8 on Qatar’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Asma Al Jefairi, Head of Digital at Qatar Museums, said: “Programs such as XLR8 play a huge role in the Qatari ecosystem, especially in supporting talent and entrepreneurs to move from concept to execution, and providing them with the right network of mentors and resources. QSTP is a major contributor to partnerships and ecosystem development, helping ensure that there is a pool of tech companies that not only provide unique ideas but also support entities within Qatar in a creative and innovative way. I have used one of QSTP’s startups, Monet, in one of my own projects where they helped us digitize around 40 collections at Qatar Museums.”

This collaborative and supportive environment was echoed by the winning team. Giuliano Franco Palazzi, representing Palazzi Instruments, said: “We are really happy to have gotten first place. The environment at QSTP really helped us; people were always willing to support us, including outside formal hours. We received valuable expert guidance and even people not directly involved in mentoring were happy to share advice and feedback and the kind of support we received made a big difference.”



An expert panel representing Qatar Museums, Finjan.vc, European Business Angels Network, and tech startup Eldhow, evaluated the pitches based on their commercial potential.

This year’s Demo Day reaffirmed QSTP’s role in nurturing Qatar-based innovators transform tech-based ideas into commercially viable businesses, underscoring QSTP's dedication to nurturing entrepreneurial talent and advancing the nation's innovation ecosystem.

Qatar Science & Technology Park

Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), part of Qatar Foundation, is Qatar’s premier hub for technology development and applied research. The park fosters an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in Qatar through its various programs focused on business acceleration and incubation, which helps with rapid commercialization of market-ready technologies to realize Qatar’s national diversification drive.

QSTP’s focus ranges across four overarching themes, comprising Energy, Environment, Health Sciences and Information & Communication Technologies (ICT), in line with the Qatar National Research Strategy announced in 2012.

Located in Qatar Foundation's Education City, QSTP has access to the vital resources of a cluster of leading research universities. QSTP’s startups and companies which include Small and Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs), international corporations as well as research and development (R&D) centers share a collective commitment to develop innovative new products, invest in new technology development programs, creating intellectual property, and advancing tech-driven solutions

QSTP supports QF’s economic and human development objectives for Qatar and is increasingly recognized as an international hub for applied research, innovation, incubation, and entrepreneurship.

Qatar Foundation – Unlocking Human Potential

Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is a non-profit organization that supports Qatar on its journey to becoming a diversified and sustainable economy. QF strives to serve the people of Qatar and beyond by providing specialized programs across its innovation-focused ecosystem of education, research and development, and community development.

QF was founded in 1995 by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Amir, and Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, who shared the vision to provide Qatar with quality education. Today, QF’s world-class education system offers lifelong learning opportunities to community members as young as six months through to doctoral level, enabling graduates to thrive in a global environment and contribute to the nation’s development.

QF is also creating a multidisciplinary innovation hub in Qatar, where homegrown researchers are working to address local and global challenges. By promoting a culture of lifelong learning and fostering social engagement through programs that embody Qatari culture, QF is committed to empowering the local community and contributing to a better world for all.

