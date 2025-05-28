This landmark event aims to bridge the gap between capital and renewable energy projects, spotlighting the UAE’s pivotal role in the global energy transition and positioning Abu Dhabi as the Capital of Green Capital.

Abu Dhabi, The New Energy Investor Summit Middle East 2025 convened at ADGM bringing together global policymakers, project developers, investors, and sustainability pioneers to catalyse investment in green energy and decarbonisation initiatives across the Middle East and beyond. This landmark event aims to bridge the gap between capital and concrete climate action, spotlighting the UAE’s pivotal role in the global energy transition.

The summit provided a platform for stakeholders to engage in high-level discussions, fostering partnerships and exploring investment opportunities in renewable energy, hydrogen, and sustainable infrastructure. The event attracted regional and global leaders in climate finance and energy transition at ADGM, positioning Abu Dhabi as the Capital of Green Capital.

The summit, themed “Bridging the Gap Between Capital and Projects”, opened with a keynoteaddress by Her Highness Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President & CEO of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA).

During the inaugural keynote, Her Highness stated: “A substantial gap exists between the amount of finance needed to achieve our ambitious net zero goals, and where we stand today.

Platforms like the New Energy Investor Summit are vital to unlocking capital, driving innovation, and strengthening collaboration. Similarly, initiatives like the UICCA’s UAE Carbon Alliance, Policy Hack series, and its Launchpad programme, are all part of a broader effort to build a robust, inclusive climate ecosystem.

By aligning public and private efforts, we can accelerate investment in clean technologies and advance carbon markets to support climate action – while growing the green economy.”

Session 1: High-Level Dialogue on Global Policy, Regulation and Investment

The first session explored national and regional frameworks that support decarbonisation and investment.

The topics included the alignment of energy policies with international climate agreements and regulatory incentives to accelerate renewable energy adoption. Participants examined the role of financial regulators, as well as how national infrastructure planning can align with long-term decarbonization goals and efforts towards energy transition.

Keynotes were delivered by H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, and Horst H. Mahmoudi, Executive Chairman of Smartenergy, with expert insights from Dipak Sakaria (UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure), Petra Schwager (UNIDO), Cornelius Matthes (Dii Desert Energy), Wael Almazeedi (Avance), and Hector Perea (XRG).

H.E. Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority, said: “The New Energy Investor Summit reinforces ADGM’s position as a global leader in climate innovation and further solidifies Abu Dhabi’s role as the home of Green Capital. As the world faces an urgent demand for climate action, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment where the need to connect investment with innovation, has never been more critical. Today, we are building the bridges that will link capital with climate solutions, align ambition with tangible action, and unite policymakers, investors, and innovators”.

Horst H. Mahmoudi, Executive Chairman of Smartenergy, said: “Our venture into the UAE is a strategic decision to place Smartenergy at the nexus of the world’s emerging new energy hubs. Under its visionary leadership, the UAE is spearheading the worldwide push towards clean and renewable energy. We are committed to supporting these initiatives by catalysing green molecule markets. The New Energy Investor Summit is helping us to create a bridge between continents to capitalise on the emerging opportunities offered by the current renewable energy market.”

Session 2: Transcontinental Synergies MEA-Europe

This session explored strategic cooperation between the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Europe in building integrated green value chains and achieving shared climate targets. Topics include transcontinental hydrogen corridors, harmonizing certification standards for green molecules, and the role of intergovernmental agreements in unlocking cross-border trade and investment. Speakers addressed joint R&D initiatives, infrastructure co-development, and the importance of political and international alignment to create predictable, long-term frameworks for decarbonization.

Keynotes were presented by H.E. Lucie Berger, EU Ambassador to the UAE; H.E. Arthur Mattli, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE and Bahrain; and Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe. Panelists included Capt. Saif Al Mheiri (AD Ports Group), David Smith (Marubeni), and Dimitrios Dimitriou (EMSTEEL Group), Siddharth Malik, CEO (Jindal Renewables) and Anas Aljuaidi, (Mannesmann Energy) who discussed cross-border collaboration and investment in clean hydrogen, infrastructure, and climate technology.

Session 3: Supply and Demand – Scaling up Green Molecule Production

The third session addressed the industrial-scale production of green molecules such as hydrogen, ammonia, methanol and sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF). As green hydrogen emerges as a pivotal solution in the global race to decarbonize, and given the increased demand for energy, this session explored the financial, technological, and geopolitical dimensions of scaling up hydrogen ecosystems.

Keynotes were presented by Andreas Michael Feil, First Secretary, German Embassy UAE, Dr. Alejandro Rios Galvan (SAF Consultant), Andrès Isaza (Smartenergy). The panel featured Dr. Sami Kamel (Dutco Cleantech), Raghu Viswanathan (Smartenergy), Alexandros Kosmas, (Airbus), Pedro Amaral Jorge, (APREN) and Alexis Rostand (Eiffel Investment Group).

Session 4: Bridging the Gap – Financing Mega-scale Green Molecule Projects

This session delved into the critical financial frameworks and instruments needed to bring mega-scale hydrogen and green molecule projects from vision to reality. Speakers addressed the bankability of large-scale infrastructure investments, evolving risk-sharing mechanisms, and innovative financing models including blended finance, sovereign guarantees, and green bonds. The discussion highlighted how multilateral institutions, export credit agencies, and private capital can align to unlock billions in green infrastructure. With global demand for low-carbon fuels accelerating, the session explored how transparent regulatory environments and long-term offtake agreements can de-risk investments and catalyze global capital flows into the MENA region.

A keynote was presented by Nabil Ayoun, Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA). The panel featured Mohamed Hesham, (2PointZero), Gido Van Graas, (FAB), Maheur Mourali (the Arab Energy Fund), Karim Mourad, (ADIA) and Sami Neffati (Investcorp).

A Platform for Action

The summit underscored the UAE’s leadership in advancing sustainable finance and innovation. It provided a vital forum for aligning policy, capital, and technology to accelerate the region’s energy transition. With participation from global investors, government officials, and climate experts, the event fostered actionable dialogue on green project development, financing mechanisms, regulatory frameworks, and public-private partnerships.

Panel discussions explored investment opportunities in green hydrogen, cross-border collaboration between the Middle East and Europe, and the role of private investment, technological progress and public-private partnerships in accelerating the energy transition.

About the New Energy Investor Summit Middle East

Organized by leading industry bodies and supported by regional authorities, the summit serves as a catalyst for sustainable investment in the Middle East. By bringing together key players in the energy sector, the event aims to facilitate the deployment of clean technologies and promote economic diversification and energy transition, aligned with environmental goals.

Hosted by ADGM and Smartenergy, the New Energy Investor Summit Middle East serves as a premier platform for connecting capital with climate-positive projects. It aims to mobilise investment in renewable energy, clean technology, and decarbonisation strategies, supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, net-zero economy.

The New Energy Investor Summit Middle East will be held annually. Next year's edition is scheduled for 15 April 2026.

Smartenergy

Founded in 2011 and located in Wollerau, Switzerland, Smartenergy focuses on investments in renewable energy and related ventures. We identify, develop and deliver green energy assets. We are a driving force in the ongoing transition of industry towards green energy, focused on the deployment of solar, wind, green hydrogen and Power-to-Liquid projects. We are committed to the potential of hydrogen and its derivatives such as eSAF for decarbonization where electrification is not possible. Beyond our headquarters team in Wollerau, we rely on our own local subsidiaries in all our focus markets. Local knowledge and proximity to industry stakeholders allow us to identify and secure opportunities at an early stage.