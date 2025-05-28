Riyadh, KSA – TikTok, the world's leading digital content platform, concluded the first edition of its Future of Retail Forum in Riyadh, uniting industry leaders for a morning of insights into the evolving retail landscape in MENA. As a live extension of the platform’s Future of Retail podcast, the forum aimed to strengthen long-term client relationships while exploring the future of e-commerce, and TikTok’s role in shaping digital retail marketing.

Launched three years ago, the Future of Retail podcast has spotlighted key developments and voices shaping the region’s retail landscape. Now, through the forum, TikTok continues its mission to bring fresh perspectives on digitalization and automation, transforming the shopping experience and redefining the next generation of commerce.

E-commerce 2.0 and TikTok's smart solutions

The first panel session focused on Next Gen Commerce, exploring how the e-commerce experience is not only being optimized, but is becoming completely reimagined. E-commerce 2.0 mirrors the way people truly shop in real life, addressing not only functional needs but also deeper emotional and social motivations to create a more holistic shopping experience. The panel highlighted three key areas where consumer demands can be tapped: convenience, improvement, and validation, highlighting them as the main factors influencing the e-commerce experience for today’s consumers. For marketers, this evolution unlocks new opportunities to address the full spectrum of consumer demand, blending both utility and meaning.

The second panel discussion delved into how marketers can harness AI and automation to better meet consumer demand through tools like Symphony and Smart+. Symphony, an AI-powered creative suite, helps streamline content ideation and production, with 75% of users reporting faster turnaround times, while 24% seeing improved campaign performance. Smart+, TikTok’s AI-driven media solution, automates campaign optimization to maximize relevance and return. A standout example is Saudi-based perfumery Ibraq, which saw a +190% increase in conversion rate, a 23% drop in cost per acquisition, and a 108% boost in incremental purchases after shifting from business-as-usual campaigns to Smart+.

Aref Yehia, Head of Retail & E-Commerce Business Partnerships at TikTok MENA, said: "We’re incredibly proud to have brought this event to life in Riyadh for the first time, and to share powerful insights together with some of the region’s most influential brands. At the core of everything we do is a deep understanding of people, their needs, habits, and what truly moves them. When retail marketers tap into universal drivers like convenience, emotion, and connection, they can go beyond transactions to create lasting impact. Our tools are designed to help brands meet these evolving demands and craft experiences that genuinely resonate with consumers."

TikTok’s Future of Retail Forum marks just the beginning of a larger movement, one that redefines how brands and consumers connect. By bringing together thought leaders and showcasing the latest advancements in e-commerce marketing, the forum underscored TikTok’s commitment to empowering brands with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a digital-first world. As the region embraces digital transformation, TikTok will continue to serve as a key partner in shaping the future of retail across MENA.

