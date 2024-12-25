Cairo, Egypt– A groundbreaking initiative is set to revolutionize the digital content landscape as the Content Player Awards (CPA) launches in April 2025. This trailblazing event aims to celebrate and advance the digital content industry, ushering in a new era for creators, brands, and media leaders across Egypt and the Middle East.

The CPA is a collaboration between three powerhouse organizations, each bringing distinct expertise:

Tayarah: Egypt’s pioneering content hub, renowned for fostering creativity and innovation among content creators in the region.

Ievents: The masterminds behind iconic events such as the Gouna Film Festival (GFF) and the Egypt Entrepreneurship Awards (EEA), ensuring that the CPA is immersive and impactful.

DigiSay Group: The region’s leading digital media group, leveraging global expertise and platform access to amplify the CPA’s reach.

The CPA kicks off with “The Playground”, a two-day interactive event featuring workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. This dynamic forum will showcase cutting-edge tools in digital content creation while fostering collaboration and innovation among participants.

The celebration will culminate in the Content Player Awards Ceremony, where the region’s top content creators, brands, and influencers will be honored for their contributions to digital storytelling. Industry leaders, media professionals, and celebrities will gather to recognize the power of content in shaping the future.