Doha: In line with Qatar’s Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Implementation Strategy and as an essential component of the ongoing joint capacity-building efforts, the Communications Regulatory Authority in Qatar (CRA) in collaboration with the Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC), conducted a three-day training course on IPv6 recently.

The training course was attended by attendees representing Qatar’s IPv6 Taskforce Members from Aspire Zone, Qatar Energy, Ministry of Public Health, Hamad International Airport, Sidra Medicine, General Authority of Customs, Carnegie Mellon University-Qatar, Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, Qatar Foundation, Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Airways, and the University of Doha for Science and Technology.

The training was thoroughly designed to equip participants with the essential knowledge and skills required for a seamless and successful transition from Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4) to IPv6. It provided an in-depth exploration of critical aspects of transitioning to IPv6 such as configuration, deployment, routing, and security. It addressed the significance of IPv6 and its necessity for modern networks. The course offered foundational knowledge on planning IPv6 deployment and addressing strategies. Furthermore, it encompassed additional relevant topics on IPv6 that are crucial for telecom network infrastructure.

“In line with our commitment to support digital transformation and enhancing the technological infrastructure in the State of Qatar, the importance of the training course offered in collaboration with the RIPE NCC becomes evident. This initiative is a cornerstone in our strategy to building the capacity of our technical staff and enable them to apply the latest global standards in the Information and Communication Technology field.” said Ali Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at CRA.

He added, "By focusing on the transition to IPv6, we aim to achieve sustainability and expand our digital capabilities, while ensuring the highest levels of security and efficiency in network communication. This step is fundamental for welcoming and integrating next-generation technologies, including the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles, securing Qatar's leading position in the global digital landscape. We would like to express our profound thanks and appreciation to RIPE NCC for their valuable collaboration and continuous support, which effectively contributes to achieving our strategic goals.”

"We are thrilled to champion the development of the local community in alignment with our strategic alliance with the Communications Regulatory Authority of Qatar. The strides Qatar is making in the adoption of IPv6 are commendable, and our commitment to bolstering this momentum is unwavering. By providing our members and the CRA with the necessary technical expertise and services, we aim to facilitate a smooth transition from IPv4 to IPv6 to meet the increasing demand for connectivity and support the growth and development of Qatar's digital infrastructure. The RIPE NCC specialized training covers a wide array of critical subjects, particularly IPv6 and routing security, and is enhanced by pioneering tools such as RIPE Atlas, RIPEstat, RIS and others. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the CRA for their pivotal role and continued collaboration on this transformative journey." said Dr. Chafic Chaya, Regional Manager for Public Policy and Government Affairs in the Middle East at RIPE NCC.

​​​​​​About CRA:

CRA regulates the telecommunications, information technology, and postal sectors, as well as access to digital media in the State of Qatar. CRA works to ensure that government institutions, companies, and individuals in the country have access to a wide range of innovative, advanced, and reliable services. It applies all its regulatory powers to promote competition in the sectors it regulates while also working to protect consumer rights.

About the RIPE NCC:

The RIPE NCC is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation that supports the infrastructure of the Internet through technical coordination in Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia. The most prominent activity of the RIPE NCC is to act as the Regional Internet Registry (RIR), providing global Internet resources and related services (IPv4, IPv6 and AS Numbers) to members in the RIPE NCC service region. The RIPE NCC also provides services for the benefit of the Internet community at large. The RIPE NCC operates from its main office in Amsterdam and its regional office in Dubai. www.ripe.net

For more information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com