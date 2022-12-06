Abu Dhabi: The pavilion of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania to the UAE at the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2022, which opened this morning at the Abu Dhabi International Exhibition Center, witnessed a great turnout from officials, entrepreneur, company representatives, and visitors.

Mrs. Šarūnė Šablevičienė, the Agricultural and Commercial Attache at the Lithuanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said that the high turnout of visitors, companies, and officials to our pavilion has proven confidence in innovative organic food products of high quality.

She explained that the pavilion of the Lithuanian embassy displays the products of 14 Lithuanian companies specializing in the food and beverage industry in Hall No. 7, wing C25.

She stated that this momentous exhibition, being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi, is an ideal opportunity to introduce the significant development of the Lithuanian food industry and the possibility of enhancing our food exports to the UAE and the Arab Gulf region market.

The first participation in the Abu Dhabi International Food Fair 2022 was considered a success, as visitors get to know and embrace the food products of 14 Lithuanian companies, including the AUGA Group, the largest European organic food producer from field to shelf.

Mrs. Šarūnė added, "We are also presenting in the pavilion the products of the Cerera food company, which has been known for 27 years for producing the best types of breakfast cereals, and Chazz company, which is the first company in the world to produce potato chips for adults, and Ekko company, Lithuania’s largest producer of organic cold-pressed Canola oil."

She stated that the pavilion also displays the products of the Grainmore, which is one of the largest companies producing oats and granola in Northern Europe, and the Taitau, which specializes in producing high-quality natural chocolate with a distinctive traditional Lithuanian touch, OMG Bubble Tea, which offers unique and ready-made authenticity along with the distinctive bubble tea, and the Orivego company, which offers natural, nourishing plant-based products, oriented to people who follow an active lifestyle.

The Lithuanian pavilion includes the products of the Startuper’s Smoothies, which produces organic smoothies based in Lithuania, and Straikas, which is the largest producer of natural birch sap in Europe, and whose products bear the Sip-Sip brand, which is distributed in more than 20 countries around the world. Super Garden, which offers premium freeze-dried food products, Varėnos pienelis, a fast-growing company that offers tasty and healthy dairy products and Wezoop, a start-up venture developing a healthy aging food to create products with a daily dose of different vitamins and supplements and 7IN – 7 Ievos namai, an original producer of herbal teas, handmade jams and spreads, raw honey and exclusive spices.

-Ends-