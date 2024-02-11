As part of its efforts to encourage women to practice sports and follow a healthier and happier lifestyle, the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) organized the sports session “80 Minutes - Live it Healthy” with the participation of 50 women. This session included a health awareness lecture and a group of sports exercises.

This session is part of a series of activities of the Sports Platform Initiative. The meeting was attended by Dr. Nora Al Marzooqi, Board member of the AJBWC and Head of the Organizing Committee of the Sports Platform Initiative, and Abeer Eid Al Faraj, Director of the AJBWC's Office, AJBWC female employees, and government female employees who are members in the "Live it Healthy" Program, in addition to group of ladies and housewives.

Dr. Amna Khalifa Al Ali, Chairwoman of the AJBWC, confirmed that the Council seeks to diversify its sports activities under the umbrella of the “Sports Platform Initiative” with a view to spreading a healthy culture and the importance of exercising to preserve women's health and educate them about adopting an active lifestyle that enhances their mental and physical health. She also praised the efforts of the organizing committee and approved a list of AJBWC partners from health and sports institutions to provide medical examinations and nutritional systems by doctors and specialists since the launch of the Sports Platform Initiative.

For her part, Dr. Noura explained that the organizing committee of the Sports Platform Initiative is working according to a well-thought-out plan of action to provide a series of services, sports events, and awareness lectures directed to women in general and program members in particular.

She stated that the sports session “80 Minutes - Live it Healthy” had clear interaction from the participants, as it aims to break the routine and use the time to exercise. The session also included an awareness lecture and many successful experiences about the importance of practicing sports in a sustainable manner and its impact on improving psychological health, quality of life, and happiness of the individual, family, and society.