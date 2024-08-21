UAE - Sharjah: As the school year approaches, Sharjah Museums Authority invites families to dive into a world of creativity, culture, and learning at the vibrant “Back to School” event at Al Rahmania Mall in Sharjah.

From August 22 to 25, 2024, children and families can explore a series of immersive workshops and interactive exhibits that promise to turn the start of the academic year into an unforgettable adventure and help enhance the visitor experience and foster community engagement.

Sharjah Museums platform titled “A Fun and Endless Learning Journey!” offers an array of workshops curated by Sharjah’s esteemed museums, providing enriching experiences for all ages between 10:00 AM and 11:00 PM.

Children as young as 6 years of age can delve into the intriguing world of archaeology and discover the techniques used by archaeologists to restore pottery pieces with the Pottery Restoration Workshop, guided by the Sharjah Archaeology Museum.

For those with a creative spirit, the Colouring a Model of Al Hisn’s Façade workshop, presented by the Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), invites youngsters to unleash their imagination, while at the Islamic Inscriptions Workshop hosted by the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, participants of all ages will explore the intricate beauty of Islamic art, learning to print Islamic inscriptions on bags, merging Arabic calligraphy with floral and geometric designs.

The Painting Landscapes with Colour-Blending Technique workshop, offered by the Sharjah Art Museum, allows participants to capture the serene beauty of nature.

Young participants can also connect with Emirati culture in the Your Traditional Bag workshop by the Sharjah Heritage Museum, where they will learn about traditional adornments.

The Writing and Colouring on Shirts Workshop by the Sharjah Maritime Museum will highlight the significance of maritime history in the region.

Moreover, older children can explore the Gliding Art at a workshop provided by the Sharjah Calligraphy Museum.

The event will also feature a captivating replica of artifacts and interactive exhibits designed to educate visitors about marine life, historical artifacts, and cultural heritage.

Highlights include digital images of species like the Bluetail Trunkfish, renowned for its unique characteristic and habitat, as well as digital images of ancient dinars from the era of Abd Al-Malik bin Marwan.

Visitors will also explore replicas of historical items such a model of a stone tombstone with a funerary inscription in South Arabian script from Mleiha, dating back to 250-0 BC, offering a glimpse into ancient burial practices and writing systems as well as a replica of the famous painting 'The Abandoned Books,' created in 2011 by Emirati artist Dr. Najat Makki.

These exhibits are crafted to engage and inform through a rich blend of scientific knowledge and cultural history, enriching cultural and educational content, and raising awareness about the importance of museums.

The event is more than just back-to-school preparation; it contributes to nurturing a community aware of the importance of museums as cultural, educational, and enjoyable destinations. Through interactive, hands-on learning experiences, embodying the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, who said, ‘Museums are made to educate our children and our future generations’.

Join us at Al Rahmania Mall and be a part of this unique educational journey that promises to ignite curiosity and inspire creativity in every child.

For more information, please visit SMA’s official website sharjahmuseums.ae