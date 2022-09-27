The two-day Summit is held at the Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 8th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will kick off on Wednesday, 28 September 2022 with the participation of several prominent climate action leaders, ministers and officials in all sectors of the green economy and sustainable development from around the world. WGES is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy with the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’. It coincides with the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which DEWA organises from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Tayer emphasised the significance of this edition of the World Green Economy Summit, as the Middle East’s presence continues to grow the global sustainability agenda through effective strategies to adapt to climate change and combat its adverse effects. Egypt and the UAE are preparing to host the UN Climate Change Conference COP27 and COP28 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The 8th World Green Economy Summit will focus on four main themes: Energy, Finance, Food Security, and Youth. It will feature a Ministerial Roundtable with about 25 ministers from around the world. It will also host the Regional Conference of Youth (RCOY) MENA 2022. More than 150 young people from across the region are taking part in the conference, in addition to 30 speakers who are experts, specialists and VIPs. During the 2nd day of WGES 2022, winners of the 4th Emirates Energy Award will be recognised. The Award is organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy under the theme ‘Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy’.

