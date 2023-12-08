Cairo, Egypt: The eighth edition of the Cairo International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Cairo WoodShow) was inaugurated on Thursday, December 7, with unprecedented international participation at the Cairo International Convention Centre, marking the commencement of activities that will continue until December 10th. More than 160 exhibitors from over 60 countries around the world are taking part in the woodshow.

The opening ceremony was attended by Eng. Tarek Habashi Chairman of Chamber of Wood Products and Furniture Industry CWWFI, Chairman of the Egyptian Furniture Export Council Ihab Deryas, Eng. Alaa Salah El Din, President of the Central Administration of Local Manufacturing at the Industrial Development Authority, Walid Fargal Director General at Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences, and Hossam Kobaisi, the CEO of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences in Egypt, along with a number of big buyers, specialists and key players from the wood and woodworking machinery industry, as well as local and international media.

Organized by the Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences under the patronage of the Egypt’s Ministry of Trade and Industry and also the Ministry of Environment, the exhibition is considered the only specialized trade platform in the wood and woodworking machinery industry in the North African region. It provides participants and visitors with the opportunity to explore the latest industry trends, technologies, and wood-related products, while also showcasing various international brands.

Hossam Kobaisi, the CEO of Strategic Exhibitions and Conferences in Egypt, stated: "The exhibition serves as an exceptional platform for industry professionals in the wood and woodworking machinery industry to review the latest developments in technology, furniture and machinery, alternative materials, and production supplies. This enhances economic partnerships and attracts numerous investments that contribute to boosting the local economy in general and the wood and furniture sector in particular."

The exhibition features international pavilions from various countries, including China, India, Italy, Turkey, France, and Russia. It is expected to attract a wide audience of more than 9,000 visitors.

The exhibition has official support from leading associations and institutions worldwide, including the FrenchTimber, as well as sponsors and partners such as Good Wood and Aro Art.

The Cairo WoodShow provides an ideal opportunity for local, regional, and international companies, including suppliers, traders, and distributors of building materials, furniture manufacturers, machinery, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies. They can showcase the best woodworking machinery, wooden tools, furniture accessories, and the latest technologies in the sector, exchange knowledge and experiences, and establish key partnerships that contribute to building long-term and strong business relationships, creating investment opportunities, and driving industry growth.

The exhibition offers an exclusive Visiting Buyers’ Program, which includes attractive incentives, bilateral meeting arrangements, and access to a diverse network for selected buyers nominated by exhibitors, industrial associations, or government bodies. This facilitates valuable communication, exploration of industry trends, and the creation of new job opportunities.

Participants expressed that the eighth edition of the exhibition comes with new and different ideas, aligning with the qualitative initiatives launched by the Egyptian government to develop the industrial sector, contributing to the country's economic growth. This is part of their plan to promote local manufacturing, reduce dependence on imports, and create new employment opportunities.

Simultaneously with the launch of the eighth edition of the Cairo WoodShow, the first edition of the International Glass Manufacturing Show was inaugurated. The show features latest developments in the glass industry from raw materials to finished products, serving as a dynamic platform bringing together experts and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and developments in the glass industry.

The exhibition opens its doors daily from 11 AM to 8 PM (Hall number 4).

-Ends-