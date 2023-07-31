Attendees received information about MBRSC, their ongoing projects, and an introduction to space stations, as well as training on ham radio usage

Dubai – UAE: In an enthralling convergence of space and literature, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) successfully held the sixth ham radio interaction featuring Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi from the International Space Station (ISS) at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL). This educational session comes as a part of the interactive 'A Call from Space' series.

The 6th edition of the engaging 10-part series was attended by Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid AlMazrooei, Board Member, MBRL, Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC, along with other attendees, that included over 100 students and space enthusiasts.

With the ISS in transit over the UAE, the event captivated the enthusiastic audience through their interaction with AlNeyadi. The ham radio is a broad-spectrum communication tool that enables connection between individuals and groups, even reaching remote and space areas.

Mohammed Salem Al Mazrouei, Member of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this inspiring event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, as it supports our vision and strategy to promote awareness, knowledge, and ambition towards studying space sciences, among future generations. Hosting this event also aligns with our wise leadership’s vision to enhance the sustainability of the space sector.”

Al Mazrouei added: “This is an excellent opportunity for library patrons and students to communicate and ask questions to astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is currently conducting the longest scientific mission for Arabs in space.”

Al Mazrouei continued: “At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we are committed to enhance cooperation with public and private entities and organisations through the implementation of joint educational, entertainment, and cultural workshops throughout the year for community members. This comes in line with the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership to lead a comprehensive development renaissance in the next 50 years, and supports our vision to build a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity, and to promote the knowledge and cultural scene.”

Adnan AlRais, Mission Manager, UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC, said, "The sense of wonder and eagerness students exhibit as they decipher the value of such missions to humanity is not just invigorating but truly inspirational. As we draw closer to the end of Sultan's mission, these encounters will be treasured memories, igniting a lifelong passion for learning. Our conviction is strong that such initiatives cultivate an intensified interest in STEM fields among the nation's youth, fostering a vibrant culture of scientific curiosity and innovation, vital for propelling the UAE's ambitious space endeavours."

The event unfolded with a glimpse into the works and projects of MBRSC, following a presentation on space stations that provided a vivid image of human endeavours in space, as well as a training session on the workings of ham radio.

The key highlight of the event was the captivating 10-minute live interaction with Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi. The audience posed a series of questions, including about space’s effect on internal organs, recycling resources on ISS, process of growing plants in space and hearing sounds in space, among others.

Answering a question on whether astronauts can clearly see stars and planets from the ISS, AlNeyadi answered, “We do see stars, the Moon and planets very clearly. In addition to that, we do not have clouds that obscure our view. But most of these celestial bodies are still far away from us, since the ISS is on average just 400 km above Earth.”

The UAE Astronaut Programme is one of the projects managed by MBRSC under the UAE’s National Space Programme and funded by the ICT Fund of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), which aims to support research and development in the ICT sector in the UAE and promote the country’s integration on the global stage.

